Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf Preferred NFL Trade Destinations Details Revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly interested in Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf after the NFL star requested a trade. Metcalf's preferred destination is a warm weather climate, according to a report from Dianna Russini. This is excellent news for the sunny L.A. team who looks to bolster quarterback Justin Herbert's receiving targets.
The even better news? The trade might not cost as much as initially expected.
The trade asking price for the two-time Pro Bowler has lowered. Seattle would be open to a second-round pick for Metcalf, according to Russini, and Metcalf is looking for a contract that is around $30 million per year.
The Chargers have the best odds to land Metcalf to pair with quarterback Justin Herbert, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Chargers have a major need at receiver to help out the former Oregon Duck star Herbert in 2025. Metcalf would give the Chargers a new No. 1 wide receiver alongside second-year break out wideout Ladd McConkey.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Secure No. 8 Seed In Big Ten Tournament, Indiana Hoosiers Matchup
MORE: What Dan Lanning Said About Staying With Oregon Ducks, Eugene
MORE: Updated National Championship Odds: Ohio State, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Battle
MORE: Marcus Mariota Fights Back Tears, Reveals Advice As Keynote Speaker In Hawaii
Los Angeles remains a major team to watch in the Metcalf sweepstakes, backed by many reports.
"Sources: DK Metcalf is expected to draw interest from multiple teams, but dating back to last offseason, the Chargers were the one team that quietly but aggressively pursued him in trade talks—only to be rebuffed by Seattle," PFOX NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted. "The Chargers remain in the receiver market this offseason."
The 27-year-old Metcalf is a game-changers, finishing just shy of his third straight 1,000 receiving yard season in 2024. He finished 2024 with 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns. The big-bodied wideout is a downfield threat and has proven so in his six NFL seasons.
Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 record in 2024, claiming the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. Herbert finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns
Herbert has yet to win an NFL playoff game. As one of the most beloved former Ducks of all time, Oregon fans hope that changes in season two under coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh often calls Herbert a 'crown jewel' of the NFL, and continues to be impressed by Herbert's work ethic and leadership.
"He has spent every minute, every hour, every day completely engaged," Harbaugh said last offseason. "Tremendous tone setter, example setter for the entire team."
"Incredible in every way," Harbaugh continued. "You've heard it said that people that make a lot of money, they get complacent. Not true."
In 2023, Herbert and the Chargers agreed to a massive five-year, $262.5 million deal. The long-term extension made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by average salary at that time.
The face of the franchise, Herbert could undoubtedly use more help offensively... and it's very possible that Metcalf could be headed to warm Los Angeles to fill that role.