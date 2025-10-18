Ducks Digest

Sterling Shepard Sees NFL Star Potential in Tez Johnson

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson caught his first career NFL touchdown when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers. Bucs wide receiver Sterling Shepard revealed his thoughts on Johnson and also wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Cory Pappas

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (83) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (83) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson had his first touchdown reception as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last game against the San Francisco 49ers. Johnson hauled in an incredible deep touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield

Johnson is joined in the Tampa Bay wide receivers room with another rookie, Emeka Egbuka, who has got his NFL career off to a great start. Buccaneers veteran wide receiver Sterling Sheppard weighed in on his thoughts about both of them when he joined Good Morning Football. 

Sterling Shepard Speaks on Bucs' Rookie Wide Receivers

Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sterling Shepard Emeka Egbuka Wide Receiver Rookie NFL Draft Baker Mayfield
NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver talked about a couple of his counterparts; rookies' Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson. 

“When it comes to Mek (Emeka), there’s not too much you need to say to that young man. He’s beyond his years,” Shepard said. “If anything I’m telling him is just the way to keep up with your body and the body work stuff. When it comes to on the field, he has it.”

“Tez I've got to spend a little bit more time with, but they both are extremely talented and are well beyond their years. So I’ve been happy with the young guys that we have in the room,” Shepard said. 

Shepard's comments about Johnson go a long way in deciphering the NFL future the former Oregon Duck may have. To earn the respect of a veteran so quickly as a late NFL Draft pick is notable. It's also interesting that Johnson and Egbuka are paired together as "both extremely talented" - Egbuka was a first-round pick so Johnson getting compared to the former Ohio State stand out is a positive thing that shows his NFL future looks bright.

Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sterling Shepard Emeka Egbuka Wide Receiver Rookie NFL Draft Baker Mayfield
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Tez Johnson was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Bucs and it didn’t seem likely that he would have this big of a role at this point. However, the absence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have opened the door for Johnson. He now has 112 receiving yards and one touchdown in his young NFL career. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks' New Uniforms Are Built to Impress Recruits Nationwide

MORE: What Oregon Center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu Said About Dante Moore's Response to Indiana Loss

MORE: Dramatic Shift in Big Ten Championship Odds After Indiana's Win Over Oregon 

Tez Johnson, From Oregon to Tampa Bay

Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sterling Shepard Emeka Egbuka Wide Receiver Rookie NFL Draft Baker Mayfield
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before being selected by the Bucs in the NFL Draft, Johnson was at Oregon for his final two collegiate seasons. He totaled 2,080 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns as a Duck in 2023 and 2024. He was a big reason for the past two Oregon quarterbacks; Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel having the seasons they did to wrap up their Oregon career’s and each earn a spot as a Heisman trophy finalist. 

The Ducks had one of the most explosive offenses with Johnson at wide receiver, and he is now bringing his skillset to the NFL. 

Oregon is still trying to fill the void that Tez left last season. They hope to have found that in freshman superstar Dakorien Moore, who has tallied 335 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns so far this season in Eugene. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football