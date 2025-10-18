Sterling Shepard Sees NFL Star Potential in Tez Johnson
Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson had his first touchdown reception as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last game against the San Francisco 49ers. Johnson hauled in an incredible deep touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Johnson is joined in the Tampa Bay wide receivers room with another rookie, Emeka Egbuka, who has got his NFL career off to a great start. Buccaneers veteran wide receiver Sterling Sheppard weighed in on his thoughts about both of them when he joined Good Morning Football.
Sterling Shepard Speaks on Bucs' Rookie Wide Receivers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver talked about a couple of his counterparts; rookies' Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson.
“When it comes to Mek (Emeka), there’s not too much you need to say to that young man. He’s beyond his years,” Shepard said. “If anything I’m telling him is just the way to keep up with your body and the body work stuff. When it comes to on the field, he has it.”
“Tez I've got to spend a little bit more time with, but they both are extremely talented and are well beyond their years. So I’ve been happy with the young guys that we have in the room,” Shepard said.
Shepard's comments about Johnson go a long way in deciphering the NFL future the former Oregon Duck may have. To earn the respect of a veteran so quickly as a late NFL Draft pick is notable. It's also interesting that Johnson and Egbuka are paired together as "both extremely talented" - Egbuka was a first-round pick so Johnson getting compared to the former Ohio State stand out is a positive thing that shows his NFL future looks bright.
Tez Johnson was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Bucs and it didn’t seem likely that he would have this big of a role at this point. However, the absence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have opened the door for Johnson. He now has 112 receiving yards and one touchdown in his young NFL career.
Tez Johnson, From Oregon to Tampa Bay
Before being selected by the Bucs in the NFL Draft, Johnson was at Oregon for his final two collegiate seasons. He totaled 2,080 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns as a Duck in 2023 and 2024. He was a big reason for the past two Oregon quarterbacks; Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel having the seasons they did to wrap up their Oregon career’s and each earn a spot as a Heisman trophy finalist.
The Ducks had one of the most explosive offenses with Johnson at wide receiver, and he is now bringing his skillset to the NFL.
Oregon is still trying to fill the void that Tez left last season. They hope to have found that in freshman superstar Dakorien Moore, who has tallied 335 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns so far this season in Eugene.