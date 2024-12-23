Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Nears 1,000 Yards Rushing, Leads All Rookies
In a 26-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving rushed ball the 16 times for 68 times as he nears the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season. The Oregon Ducks star has seemingly replaced Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White, expected to be the team's starter before the year.
On the broadcast, the NBC crew sang Irving's praises. Heading into the matchup, Irving led the NFL with a missed tackle rate of 37 percent. He is making his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year, leading all rookies in rushing yards with 920.
Irving has also emerged as a passing threat out of the backfield. Against the Cowboys, the rookie running back caught three passes for 24 yards. On the season, he's totaled 41 receptions for 320 yards.
While the rookie out of Oregon is having a remarkable year in Tampa Bay, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is the clear favorite to win the award. Daniels is 10-5 in his first season with the Commanders, the rookie out of LSU has thrown 22 touchdowns and rushed for six more.
In fact, Daniels' 737 rushing yards places him at No. 2 behind Irving for the most by a rookie this season. Behind Daniels is New York Giants rookie running back Tyron Tracy Jr. with 721 rushing yards.
Irving's 1,240 total scrimmage yards leads all rookies, and he has the most rushing touchdowns of all rookies with seven, adding one on Sunday night in the loss to the Cowboys.
Still, Irving's odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year are not only far behind Daniels' but also Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.
Late in the season, the former Oregon Ducks running back has also proven the ability to fight through injuries. Irving was listed on the Tampa Bay injury report as a limited participant in practice during the week.
The Buccaneers had won four straight games heading into the road loss to Dallas. As a result, Tampa Bay is tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the lead of the NFC South. The Falcons own the tiebreaker with two wins over the Buccaneers this season.
Tampa Bay will need a loss from Atlanta in order to make the postseason. Irving and the Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers next on Sunday, Dec. 29.
