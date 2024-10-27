What is Tampa Bay Running Back Bucky Irving's 'Life-Long Injury'?
Former Oregon Ducks running back and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer rookie Bucky Irving is dealing with a lingering toe injury.
Irving's status was up in the air, officially listed as "questionable" before Tampa Bay's 31-26 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
"Barring anything happening, he should be okay," Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said Friday. "It's a toe injury he's had since college, something he's been having to deal with his whole life."
Irving was able to play through the toe injury and continued to be a bright spot on the Bucs' offense. Irving led Tampa Bay with 44 yards on nine carries, including the gorgeous 15-yard run below.
Irving and Tampa Bay are now 4-4, but still in the mix to win NFC South division crown this season. Every week, Irving shows improvement and has become a major cog in the Bucs offense.
The rookie Irving is leading Tampa Bay in 2024 with 351 rushing yards on 67 carries and three touchdowns. The versatile Irving also has 13 receptions for 124 yards.
Irving made a quick impact on coach Bowles and offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
“He’s probably the first player in after me. When I go to the training room and workout, I see him in there," Bowles told the Tampa Bay team website. “To be that young and that early day-in and day-out, and to not have any mental errors, is impressive.”
Coen received some great insight on Irving from Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, when Tampa Bay decided to draft Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
“I’m actually pretty close with the (offensive coordinator) out at Oregon, Will (Stein),” said Coen. “He told me he (Bucky) was his favorite player that he’s ever coached and is somebody that’s team-first and will do anything and everything he’s asked to do.”
One of the most beloved Oregon players, Irving had an incredible career as a Duck. In his two years at Oregon, Irving ran for 2238 yards and 16 touchdowns, while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Irving added another 712 yards receiving, 87 receptions, and 5 receiving touchdowns through the air.
After transferring from Minnesota to Oregon, Irving quickly became a fan favorite amongst Duck fans. Irving was never the biggest player out on the field, but he made up for it with the heart he played with.
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Questionable Officiating: Derrick Harmon Fumble Recovery?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois
MORE: LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks Beat Illinois
MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot's Comical Minion Entrance Into Autzen Stadium
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Starting vs. Bears After Jayden Daniels Injury?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Loud Autzen Stadium Earning Reputation In Big Ten
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Compares Marriage Proposal to Win vs. Ohio State
MORE: Nick Saban Compares Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel to Former Alabama Quarterback