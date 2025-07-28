Tez Johnson, Emeka Egbuka Exchange Jabs Over Ohio State Buckeyes Rose Bowl Win
From Big Ten rivals to NFL teammates, rookie wide receivers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tez Johnson and Emeka Egbuka are not letting their newfound friendship get in the way of their passion for their respective alma maters.
Johnson, a former Oregon Ducks wideout, and Egbuka, a four-year standout for the Ohio State Buckeyes, are making headlines at training camp after exchanging some playful jabs regarding the outcome of last season's College Football Playoff matchup at the Rose Bowl.
Egbuka's Buckeyes got revenge over Johnson and Oregon by avenging their loss in the regular season with a 41-21 stomping of the No. 1-seeded Ducks, who entered the CFP with a 13-0 record. Ohio State led 34-0 in the final minutes of the first half in a game that was already decided headed into halftime. The Buckeyes would then go on to beat Texas and Notre Dame to win the National Championship.
Tez Johnson Says Oregon Ducks Will "Come at Jeremiah Smith"
Despite the blowout loss, Johnson, who isn't shying away from his grudge toward Ohio State, is anticipating that the Buckeyes will come up short of winning back-to-back titles next season.
“Ohio State [is] gonna get beat in the championship this year,” Johnson said. “I got a lot of receipts that I’m keeping right now, because yeah, I hold grudges. I’m sorry. I hold grudges.”
Johnson added that if Oregon and Ohio State meet again in the Rose Bowl this upcoming season, Buckeyes star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will have a target on his back.
“I mean, obviously I wanted to win the Rose Bowl, but we came up short,” Johnson said. “So we’re gonna go back to the Rose Bowl this year, and if it’s Ohio State, we’re gonna come at Jeremiah Smith.”
Egbuka was selected No. 19 overall by the Bucs in April's 2025 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay then added Johnson in the seventh round at No. 235 overall.
Egbuka spoke at length about his admiration for Johnson but isn't backing down from any smack talk either. After all, the Buckeyes did get the last laugh.
“He talks about it every day. I don’t know what’s up with that," Egbuka said with a smile. "Nah, me and Tez are building a super close relationship, probably too close. He's my roommate right now so I hear him snore every night. It's going well."
Emeka Egbuka Praises Tez Johnson
Egbuka added that he's been impressed with Johnson's ability to make defenders miss during training camp practice in Tampa Bay.
"He's a dynamic athlete, super fun to watch with the ball in his hands. Just like lightning in a bottle when he gets it. I think he's already made four or five defenders miss since camp."
Despite being the higher draft pick, Egbuka said that he's been looking toward Johnson for some tips on how to improve his route-running ability.
"Just learning how to be more creative in my route craft from him, and then me helping him in any way I can with whatever he might need help with. We're kind of becoming a real close-knit group, not just me and Tez but our other rookie wide receiver Garrett Greene. We're kind of all just learning the playbook and doing the rookie thing right now, but it's been going great."
Fortunately for both Johnson and Egbuka, they have some elite veteran receivers to lean on in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both of whom have spent their entire careers in Tampa Bay.
Tez Johnson's Oregon Career
After three seasons at Troy, Johnson finished his two-year career at Oregon with 169 catches for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also added 15 punt returns for 155 yards and a score.
Johnson won MVP of the Big Ten Championship after finishing with 11 catches for 181 yards and one touchdown in the win over Penn State.
The Buccaneers will begin the preseason at home against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 9 before starting the regular season on Sept. 7 against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.