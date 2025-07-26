Loudest Big Ten Stadium, Road Environment Per Oregon Ducks' Kenyon Sadiq
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq has played in some tough road environments during his two-year collegiate career. In 2024 season alone, at the Big House against the Michigan Wolverines, at Camp Randall Stadium against the Wisconsin Badgers. Even in a neutral road environment, when the stakes were at their highest against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Conference title game in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
On the 2025 Big Ten media tour in Las Vegas with a stop at Underdogs' Snapback Sports, Sadiq's answer was a surprising one for the toughest personally. The Purdue Boilermakers, to say the least, out of all the nationally recognized programs he's been up against.
"Purdue. I can't even lie. I'm at a goal line at Purdue. I'm not even kidding, it was so loud... they were blowing the train horn when we were at the goal line.- Kenyon Sadiq via Snapback Sports
In the 35-0 shutout victory at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, Sadiq finished with two receptions for 58 receiving yards. He had much more responsibility quickly handed to him from coach Dan Lanning, after now Los Angeles Rams' tight end Terrance Ferguson was out with an appendectomy, leading up to the matchup with Purdue.
Second to Purdue in Sadiq's mind as for the roughest road environment is the Washington Huskies. The Pacific Northwest rivalry will run deep in the blood of any Duck that has come through the program. Sadiq didn't show up in the box score of that 36-33 loss at Husky Stadium in Washington.
"Other than that, I'd throw Washington out there. My freshman year."- Kenyon Sadiq via Snapback Sports
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Sadiq showed flashes of what he's capable of, including a memorable hurdle and overall performance against Penn State in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis. He finished with two touchdowns and 40 receiving yards on two key receptions in the 45-37 victory for Oregon.
By the end of the season, Sadiq had caught 24 receptions for 308 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Much more is expected from the star tight end in his junior campaign with redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore expected to be running the show under center. With senior receiver Evan Stewart out for what looks like all of conference play, the door has opened for Sadiq as Moore's potential favorite target.
Oregon's 2025 road schedule will consist of more challenging atmospheres, highlighted by Beaver Stadium against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the annual 'White Out' game on Sept. 27, a trip to Kinneck Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8, and to wrap up the regular season, a place that is familiar to Sadiq at Husky Stadium on Nov. 29.