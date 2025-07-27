Best College Mascots Ranked: Oregon Duck vs. Ohio State's Brutus
Players and coaches come and go, but the one thing that Oregon Ducks fans can rely on season after season to stay the same is their beloved mascot.
The Duck had an eventful first year in the Big Ten Conference, looking to prove its place among the best mascots in the new conference.
As Oregon’s second Big Ten season is set to begin, ESPN writer Ryan McGee ranked the best mascots in college football. He distributed mascots in four different categories: costumes, mechanized, humans and live animals.
To no surprise, the Oregon Duck found itself in the rankings. The Duck ranked first in McGee’s top five in the costume rankings.
1. The Duck (Oregon)
2. Brutus (Ohio State)
3. Big Red (Western Kentucky)
4. The Stanford Tree (Stanford)
5. Keggy the Keg (Dartmouth)
McGee said that the Duck’s viral tour of Big Ten stadiums before the 2024 season would be reason enough to land its spot on the list.
“The Duck has written the book on how to be a feathered friend to one's fan base in the modern era, from holding signs over Lee Corso's shoulder on ‘College GameDay’ to the stadium entrance GIF that every human with a smartphone has either seen or used,” McGee wrote.
The Ohio State Buckeyes’ mascot, Brutus, was the only other Big Ten mascot to secure a spot in any of the four categories. The Ducks and the Buckeyes have a brewing rivalry on the field, playing two games last season, including a matchup in the College Football Playoff.
But the Duck and Brutus are competing off the field for not just the best mascot in the Big Ten, but in the nation. While the Duck is known for its social media presence and wearing flashy outfits, McGee called Brutus the model for “person in clothes but with a plastic head.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Commitment From Five-Star Receiver Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Cut Plans Revealed
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Blown Away By 'Unbelievable' Offensive Playmaker
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Ohio State's Ryan Day’s Suicide Awareness, Adversity
One of the first interactions between the two occurred during last summer’s Big Ten stadium tour when the Buckeye chased the Duck away from Ohio Stadium. The duo was among the conference mascots who appeared in recent videos wreaking havoc at the Big Ten Network offices. The Duck engaged in a chaotic chess match with Harry the Husky and Purdue Pete.
Oregon isn’t slated to play the Boilermakers or the Buckeyes in the regular season, so another 2025 link up between the Duck and Brutus or Purdue Pete might not be in the cards. The Ducks do conclude the regular season on the road at Washington, so the two longtime rivals will meet again before the postseason.
Oregon’s 2025 Mascot Matchups
Aug. 30: (Montana State) The Duck vs. the Bobcat
Sept. 6: (Oklahoma State) The Duck vs. Pistol Pete
Sept. 13: (Northwestern) The Duck vs. Willie the Wildcat
Sept. 20: (Oregon State) The Duck vs. Benny Beaver
Sept. 27: (Penn State) The Duck vs. Nittany Lion
Oct. 11: (Indiana) The Duck vs. Hoosier the Bison
Oct. 18: (Rutgers) The Duck vs. Scarlet Knight
Oct. 25: (Wisconsin) The Duck vs. Bucky Badger
Nov. 8: (Iowa) The Duck vs. Herky the Hawk
Nov. 14: (Minnesota) The Duck vs. Goldy Gopher
Nov. 22: (USC) The Duck vs. Traveler
Nov. 29: (Washington) The Duck vs. Harry the Husky