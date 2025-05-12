Tez Johnson’s Cool Reaction To Lockermate Mike Evans In Tampa Bay Locker Room
Former Oregon Ducks and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson was given his first NFL locker this week. When getting directed to where his new locker would be, Johnson realized it would be right next to star wide receiver Mike Evans. Johnson's locker is one that usually Evans uses as well, but for training camp with more players than the 53-man roster during the season, Evans will have to give it up another teammate.
Now, the rookie Tez Johnson will be right next to the Buccaneers legend in the locker room. Check out the video of Johnson finding out the news!
Evans has been with the Bucs for all 11 years of his NFL career and it is soon to be 12 years this season. He has made six Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl, and has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in every single season of his NFL career. Evans also joined Pro Football Hall of Fame Jerry Rice for the only players to pull off this feat of 1,000 yards in 11 straight seasons. He is also the only player in NFL history to have over 1,000 yards in their first 11 seasons of their career.
Tez Johnson Drafted By Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tez Johnson was selected in the seventh round and No. 235 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft last month. Johnson played five seasons in college for Troy and Oregon. For his Oregon career in 2023 and 2024, Johnson tallied 2,080 receiving yards and 20 touchdown receptions.
For the Buccaneers this summer, Johnson will be wearing No. 83. Tampa Bay has one of the highest flying passes attacks in the NFL so Johnson will have his work cut out for him to not only make the 53-man roster, but to see meaningful time on the field.
