Three Coaches Fired Weeks After Facing Oregon Ducks This Season

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks' 2025 regular season is more than halfway over, as Oregon prepares to travel out East for their first ever game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

With the Ducks hoping to rebound from their 30-20 loss against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium, there's another round of headlines that may also impact the way the Ducks are viewed in a nation light.

Three of the six head coaches the Ducks played against so far this season were fired weeks after their losses to Oregon, including: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Oregon State's Trent Bray and Penn State's James Franklin.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host t
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gundy's Firing Prompted by Ducks' Victory

Oregon's former opponent coaches leaving their programs started with Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy in late September. The Cowboy's loss to Oregon certainly contributed to Gundy's firing, as Oregon's 69-3 victory was the largest loss Oklahoma State faced since Oklahoma became a state.

According to ESPN, around 50 of Oklahoma State's donors and friends chartered a flight to attend the Oregon game and get a look at the Ducks' current status in college football. Oklahoma State's loss in Autzen Stadium reportedly was the beginning of the end for Gundy in the donor's eyes.

Gundy was fired with a 1-2 2025 record with the Cowboys. In 2024, Gundy's Cowboys went 3-9. Gundy spent 21 seasons in Stillwater, Oklahoma coaching the Cowboys.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray looks on during the second quarter of the game
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Beavers Boot Bray

Former Oregon State coach Trent Bray was the next to get the axe after Gundy with his firing from the Beavers happening on Oct. 12 following the teams' 0-7 season record. Oregon State lost to the Ducks 41-7 at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 20.

The Beavers were scoreless against the Ducks from the second quarter on.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks off the field foll
Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks off the field following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Franklin Goes Farewell

Finally, Penn State's James Franklin followed Bray's firing announcement as the next coach leaving his respective program later on Oct. 12. Franklin's ousting follows a three loss trend, starting with Oregon's 30-24 win against the Nittany Lions during the iconic White Out game at Beaver Stadium.

Since the fall to the Ducks, the Nittany Lions also lost to a prior winless UCLA on the road and the Northwestern Wildcats at home.

"I felt after Saturday, sitting down and looking at everything, that where we were and what was in the best interest of my kids, my student athletes—you guys know I call our athletes my kids—and where the program was going, that this time we just had to make the hard decision. ... I was going to sleep on it on Sunday, but I knew it was the right course of action for us as a program and more importantly for the team," said Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft, admitting the three loss streak, beginning with Oregon's victory, was not a fluke pattern in leadership.

Oregon fans dance to “Shout” as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon
Oregon fans dance to “Shout” as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Do These Firings Mean For Oregon?

When half the coaches Oregon beat were subsequently taken out of their positions, the implications of Oregon's win strength may be questioned later on as college football nears the playoffs.

Sure, Oregon beat a then No. 3 ranked Penn State on the road in a tough crowd environment, but Franklin's firing, coupled with "what-if's" surrounding quarterback Drew Allar being out for the rest of the season with a leg injury and the losses to UCLA and Northwestern cast a shadow on what was considered a marquee win for the Ducks in the Dan Lanning era.

Then take Oregon State and Oklahoma State, who's overall records led to the eventual firing of their coaches, and more fuel to the fire of Oregon not playing strong competition.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore scrambles with the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore scrambles with the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Filling Out The CFP Resume

So, where do the Ducks go from here? Thankfully for Duck fans, the rest of the season provides some stiffer competition the Ducks can point to on a College Football Playoff resume.

Only two teams in the Big Ten Conference remain undefeated (Ohio State and Indiana), meaning Oregon still has a strong chance to make it to the playoffs if they win out (remember, eight of the teams with the best records make the Playoffs along with the Power Four conference champions).

Facing a currently 4-2 Iowa Hawkeyes on the road (Nov. 8) who the Hoosiers narrowly escaped from (20-15), could help add a more "credible" win.

There's also the currently 5-1 overall USC Trojans and Washington Huskies both tacked to the back end of the Oregon season as well. If the Trojans, Huskies, and Hawkeyes continue to trend upward and the Ducks get a win at two or more of these schools, its likely the Ducks will be able to point at the back half of their schedule as a reason the firings towards the front half meant more than a case of a lacking opponent.

ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

