Three Coaches Fired Weeks After Facing Oregon Ducks This Season
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks' 2025 regular season is more than halfway over, as Oregon prepares to travel out East for their first ever game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
With the Ducks hoping to rebound from their 30-20 loss against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium, there's another round of headlines that may also impact the way the Ducks are viewed in a nation light.
Three of the six head coaches the Ducks played against so far this season were fired weeks after their losses to Oregon, including: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Oregon State's Trent Bray and Penn State's James Franklin.
Gundy's Firing Prompted by Ducks' Victory
Oregon's former opponent coaches leaving their programs started with Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy in late September. The Cowboy's loss to Oregon certainly contributed to Gundy's firing, as Oregon's 69-3 victory was the largest loss Oklahoma State faced since Oklahoma became a state.
According to ESPN, around 50 of Oklahoma State's donors and friends chartered a flight to attend the Oregon game and get a look at the Ducks' current status in college football. Oklahoma State's loss in Autzen Stadium reportedly was the beginning of the end for Gundy in the donor's eyes.
Gundy was fired with a 1-2 2025 record with the Cowboys. In 2024, Gundy's Cowboys went 3-9. Gundy spent 21 seasons in Stillwater, Oklahoma coaching the Cowboys.
Beavers Boot Bray
Former Oregon State coach Trent Bray was the next to get the axe after Gundy with his firing from the Beavers happening on Oct. 12 following the teams' 0-7 season record. Oregon State lost to the Ducks 41-7 at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 20.
The Beavers were scoreless against the Ducks from the second quarter on.
Franklin Goes Farewell
Finally, Penn State's James Franklin followed Bray's firing announcement as the next coach leaving his respective program later on Oct. 12. Franklin's ousting follows a three loss trend, starting with Oregon's 30-24 win against the Nittany Lions during the iconic White Out game at Beaver Stadium.
Since the fall to the Ducks, the Nittany Lions also lost to a prior winless UCLA on the road and the Northwestern Wildcats at home.
"I felt after Saturday, sitting down and looking at everything, that where we were and what was in the best interest of my kids, my student athletes—you guys know I call our athletes my kids—and where the program was going, that this time we just had to make the hard decision. ... I was going to sleep on it on Sunday, but I knew it was the right course of action for us as a program and more importantly for the team," said Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft, admitting the three loss streak, beginning with Oregon's victory, was not a fluke pattern in leadership.
What Do These Firings Mean For Oregon?
When half the coaches Oregon beat were subsequently taken out of their positions, the implications of Oregon's win strength may be questioned later on as college football nears the playoffs.
Sure, Oregon beat a then No. 3 ranked Penn State on the road in a tough crowd environment, but Franklin's firing, coupled with "what-if's" surrounding quarterback Drew Allar being out for the rest of the season with a leg injury and the losses to UCLA and Northwestern cast a shadow on what was considered a marquee win for the Ducks in the Dan Lanning era.
Then take Oregon State and Oklahoma State, who's overall records led to the eventual firing of their coaches, and more fuel to the fire of Oregon not playing strong competition.
Filling Out The CFP Resume
So, where do the Ducks go from here? Thankfully for Duck fans, the rest of the season provides some stiffer competition the Ducks can point to on a College Football Playoff resume.
Only two teams in the Big Ten Conference remain undefeated (Ohio State and Indiana), meaning Oregon still has a strong chance to make it to the playoffs if they win out (remember, eight of the teams with the best records make the Playoffs along with the Power Four conference champions).
Facing a currently 4-2 Iowa Hawkeyes on the road (Nov. 8) who the Hoosiers narrowly escaped from (20-15), could help add a more "credible" win.
There's also the currently 5-1 overall USC Trojans and Washington Huskies both tacked to the back end of the Oregon season as well. If the Trojans, Huskies, and Hawkeyes continue to trend upward and the Ducks get a win at two or more of these schools, its likely the Ducks will be able to point at the back half of their schedule as a reason the firings towards the front half meant more than a case of a lacking opponent.