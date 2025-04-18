Oregon Ducks’ Isaiah World Reveals Why He Transferred To Oregon, Dan Lanning
The Oregon Ducks landed highly touted offensive tackle Isaiah World in the transfer portal this offseason. World spent the first three years of his collegiate career with the Nevada Wolfpack. World spoke after spring practice on Thursday about why he chose Oregon and how he’s getting up to speed in this new system.
Isaiah World On Why He Chose Oregon
Isaiah World was rated as a five-star transfer and ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 portal per 247Sports. World is listed at 6-8, 310 pounds and is a major addition for an Oregon offensive line that is losing Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius to the 2025 NFL Draft.
World had many suitors in the transfer portal. He explained why he picked Oregon.
“The track record here has been unbelievable. Coach (Dan) Lanning had a good program, a good system for me. I feel like this is just the right place for me to grow. It’s still in the west coast. I’m from San Diego and wasn’t too far from home,” World said. "I got a couple of my teammates from high school here; Jahlil Florence and Akili (Smith Jr.). It just felt like a good spot for me to be.”
World went to Lincoln High School in San Diego and was in the class of 2022 with current Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence. World was asked if Florence played a role in his decision to come to Oregon.
“It definitely did. That’s been my dog since high school. He definitely told me what it’s going to be like coming here. He told me the real about it too,” World said. “It’s not like he gave me some BS story. He gave the real, how hard it’s going to be, the level of completion. I know what my goal is; to eventually be one of the greats in the NFL.”
Isaiah World Getting Up To Speed In Oregon’s System
World spoke about how he is fitting in with the team and the new system that he is now a part of.
“My process at least was just learning the stuff and coach (Ryan) Walk has been helping me and coach (A’lique) Terry and everybody, they all help with translating the different playbooks. As far as O-line play, all that stuff is really the same. You see all similar looks,” World said. “As far as learning the playbook, that stuff has come along easy.”
There will be a lot of "new" next year on the Oregon offense. The Ducks will have a new starting quarterback, lead running back, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 1 tight end, and multiple offensive lineman. Will these new pieces or players that are getting bigger roles be able to pick up where the Ducks were in 2024?