Transfer Portal Tracker: Where Former Oregon Ducks Landed
Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have been able to pick up some of the top transfers in college football in recent years, such as safety Dillon Thieneman from Purdue this offseason.
While players are coming into the program, others have exited it. Below is where former Oregon players transferred this offseason.
Staying in the Big Ten
A pair of players from the 2024 Oregon football team aren’t going too far.
Former Ducks cornerback and track and field athlete Rodrick Pleasant is one former player on Lanning’s squad who will stay in the conference.
The redshirt sophomore defensive back announced he was transferring to the UCLA Bruins in April but finished out the track season for Oregon where he competed in the 100-meter and 4x100 meter relay.
Pleasant only appeared in the game against Purdue in 2024. He recorded five tackles (two solo), a forced fumble and one pass broken up in his two years for Oregon. A fresh start in Los Angeles could provide an opportunity for the former four-star to get more playing time and break out.
Punter Luke Dunne is another former Duck staying in the Big Ten. Dunne heads to Washington to play for the Huskies with three years of eligibility left. He's the only Oregon transfer currently set to play his former team in 2025.
Dunne appeared in just five games in 2023, before averaging 42.7 yards on nine punts in 2024. He joins a Washington squad that lost its punter, Jack McCallister, during the offseason.
Heading to the Big 12
The Baylor Bears headline Big 12 programs that gain former Oregon athletes, with two defensive players joining their squad. EDGE Emar’rion Winston exits Lanning’s program after three years on the team. Winston, a Portland native, redshirted in 2022 and went on to tally 27 tackles in the next two seasons.
Defensive back Tyler Turner transferred to play in his home state with Winston. Turner committed to play for the Bears ahead of the 2025 Rose Bowl. He finished his second season at Oregon with seven tackles and one pass breakup, playing his final game against the Huskies in November.
Redshirt freshmen MyKeil Gardner and Jaxson Jones are set to play for Arizona State and Utah, respectively.
Gardner, a defensive lineman, utilized a redshirt while playing in three games as a true freshman in 2023, but didn’t play due to injury last season. The linebacker Jones was one of the first players from the Ducks’ 2024 class to enter the portal.
Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele rounds out the list of Big 12 transfers. Unlike the other players on this list, Sagapolutele never actually spent a season in Eugene. The four-star quarterback originally committed to play for the California Bears but flipped to Oregon last December. He enrolled later that month before entering the transfer portal and committing to the Bears again.
Other Transfers
A trio of Duck transfers (offensive tackle George Silva, punter Tyler Kinsman and wide receiver Ryan Pellum) are still searching for their next destination, while a few others will go to non-Power Five programs.
Redshirt junior defensive back Khamari Terrell transferred to the Texas State Bobcats following 22 appearances in three years at Oregon. Redshirt sophomore kicker Grant Meadors heads to Sacramento State after limited time on the field, while redshirt freshman offensive tackle Shaq McRoy will join the Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC.
The 14th Ducks transfer is Jaeden Moore, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman. Moore appeared in 17 games for Oregon, securing eight tackles in the process.
The 14 transfers are slightly up from the number of players that left Eugene prior to the start of the 2024 season. For Lanning and company, however, the program gains a decent number of incoming players while retaining many starters.