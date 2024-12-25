Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: Tyler Turner Commits to Baylor Bears Ahead Of Rose Bowl
Oregon Ducks defensive back transfer Tyler Turner is heading back to his home state after two seasons in Eugene.
Turner officially committed to the Baylor Bears on Sunday after taking an official visit to Waco, Texas, about three hours northeast of his hometown in San Antonio. He originally committed to Baylor as a three-star recruit out of Brennan High School in the 2023 recruiting class before de-committing in March 2022. After narrowing his new options down to Oregon and Oklahoma, Turner chose the Ducks in June 2022.
During his two seasons at Oregon, Turner played in 17 games while tallying seven total tackles and two pass breakups. He appeared in the Fiesta Bowl win over Liberty last season.
In the 2020 and '21 seasons in high school, Turner posted 242 total tackles (10 for loss), four forced fumbles, nine pass breakups, eight interceptions and one pick-six.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Turner was a three-star out of high school and was the No. 124 overall player in the state of Texas. He received offers from programs like Texas, USC, Utah, SMU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Michigan State, Texas Tech and many more.
Despite the loss of Turner, the Ducks are still no stranger to taking talent out of Texas. Oregon snagged Evan Stewart from the transfer portal last offseason before landing five-star freshman wideout Dakorien Moore this past summer. Both products of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it's possible they could team up miles from home in Eugene next season depending on Stewart's NFL Draft decision.
Other notable Texas natives currently on Oregon's roster include defensive backs Kobe Savage and Kam Alexander, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and quarterback Austin Novosad. The Ducks have also added Texas State offensive lineman transfer Alex Harkey, an Austin, TX native, from the portal.
Since the portal opened, Oregon has seen the departures of Turner, cornerback Khamari Terrell, offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy and edge rushers Emar'rion Winston, Jaeden Moore and Jaxson Jones. On the flip side, Oregon added two defensive backs in Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman and Northwestern transfer Theran Johnson along with USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander, Nevada offensive tackle Isaiah World, Louisville tight end Jamari Johnson and the aforementioned Harkey.
Oregon and the Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off from College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. If the Ducks win, they would face the winner of Texas/Arizona State at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX on Friday, Jan. 10 for the CFP Semifinal.
