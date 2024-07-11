Two Oregon Ducks Earn Fastest Players In EA Sports College Football 25
A recent release by EA Sports College Football 25 identified the fastest players in college football. Leading this elite list are two Oregon Ducks receivers, Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart, ranked No.1 and No. 2, respectively.
There is an old joke about an amazingly fast athlete who claimed he could turn the light switch on the wall off and get into bed before the room got dark. Johnson and Stewart may not be that fast, but opposing defensive backs would be well advised to respect their speed when lining up across from these Ducks.
1. Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver
Speed 96
Rank 59
Overall Rating 91
Acceleration 97
Strength 43
Awareness 93
Jumping 93
2. Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver
Speed 95
Rank 85
Overall Rating 90
Acceleration 98
Strength 53
Awareness 87
Jumping 96
The remainder of the top 10 (with speed rating) includes:
3. Travis Hunter, Cornerback (Colorado) 95
4. Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback (Notre Dame) 94
5. Billy Bowman Jr, Safety (Oklahoma) 94
6. Luther Burden III, Wide Receiver (Missouri) 94
7. Nicholas Singleton, Running Back (Penn State) 94
8. Treveyon Henderson, Running Back (Ohio State) 94
9. Malki Starks, Defensive Back (Georgia) 93
10. Ricardo Hallman, Cornerback (Wisconsin) 93
Another notable fact here is that the Big Ten Conference has dominated the list with five players in the top 10. Whether on the field or in a video game, Oregon Ducks continue to garner well deserved recognition. With seven weeks before the 2024 campaign kicks off the Ducks are still building a team to compete for a Big Ten and National Championship. Fans should expect more good news in the coming weeks.
CFB 25 is released on July 16th for pre-order purchasers and July 19th for the public exclusively on XBOX Series X/S andPlayStation 5.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.