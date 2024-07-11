Ducks Digest

Two Oregon Ducks Earn Fastest Players In EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports College Football recently named the 10 fastest players in college football prior to releasing EA Sports College Football 25. At the top of the list are two Oregon Ducks, wide receivers, Tez Johnson at No. 1 and Evan Stewart, No. 2.

Mark Lantz

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates with offensive lineman Steven Jones (74) and tight end Patrick Herbert (88) after scoring a touchdown against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates with offensive lineman Steven Jones (74) and tight end Patrick Herbert (88) after scoring a touchdown against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A recent release by EA Sports College Football 25 identified the fastest players in college football. Leading this elite list are two Oregon Ducks receivers, Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart, ranked No.1 and No. 2, respectively.

There is an old joke about an amazingly fast athlete who claimed he could turn the light switch on the wall off and get into bed before the room got dark. Johnson and Stewart may not be that fast, but opposing defensive backs would be well advised to respect their speed when lining up across from these Ducks.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs the ball behind offensive lineman Steven Jones (74) against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

1. Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver

Speed 96
Rank 59
Overall Rating 91
Acceleration 97
Strength 43
Awareness 93
Jumping 93

2. Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver

Speed 95
Rank 85
Overall Rating 90
Acceleration 98
Strength 53
Awareness 87
Jumping 96

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart hauls in a pass during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

The remainder of the top 10 (with speed rating) includes:

3. Travis Hunter, Cornerback (Colorado) 95

4. Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback (Notre Dame) 94

5. Billy Bowman Jr, Safety (Oklahoma) 94

6. Luther Burden III, Wide Receiver (Missouri) 94

7. Nicholas Singleton, Running Back (Penn State) 94

8. Treveyon Henderson, Running Back (Ohio State) 94

9. Malki Starks, Defensive Back (Georgia) 93

10. Ricardo Hallman, Cornerback (Wisconsin) 93

Another notable fact here is that the Big Ten Conference has dominated the list with five players in the top 10. Whether on the field or in a video game, Oregon Ducks continue to garner well deserved recognition. With seven weeks before the 2024 campaign kicks off the Ducks are still building a team to compete for a Big Ten and National Championship. Fans should expect more good news in the coming weeks.

CFB 25 is released on July 16th for pre-order purchasers and July 19th for the public exclusively on XBOX Series X/S andPlayStation 5.

