UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Addresses Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Relationship
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning made headlines earlier this offseason after surprisingly having his name reportedly involved in the Tennessee Volunteers' transfer portal saga with starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
A former five-star recruit, Iamaleava's close circle reportedly pushed for a new NIL deal with Tennessee. When things failed to develop on that end, his team began to search elsewhere, even reportedly contacting Oregon prior to the start of spring practice.
Rumors then began to swirl regarding Lanning potentially notifying Tennessee coach Josh Heupel about being contacted while Iamaleava continued to hold out of spring practice, a call that could have made the Vols aware of the quarterback's potential exit plan.
Oregon, Miami and Ole Miss were among the teams that were reportedly contacted by Iamaleava's camp about transferring but Oregon apparently "wasn't interested," per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Nico Iamaleava: "Nothing But Respect" for Dan Lanning
Iamaleava eventually made his decision and returned to his home state of California to join the UCLA Bruins. Now in a new conference, he spoke at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas on Thursday and said there's "no animosity" toward Lanning for any reason.
"I don't know where all that comes from," Iamaleava said. "I'm hearing it from you guys just like you guys are hearing it. With that all that situation, I'm just focused on football and let my business side of the team handle those."
"No animosity, man," Iamaleava continued. "I knew Dan Lanning when he was recruiting me at Oregon. I have nothing but respect for coach Dan Lanning. Whatever he speaks on a situation I really don't pay any mind to it."
Dan Lanning Declined to Comment on Nico Iamaleava
Lanning was asked by in April if he had contacted Heupel and Tennessee for any reason regarding the Iamaleava situation, a conversation he quickly sidestepped.
"I'm not getting into anything else. Let's talk about the scrimmage today," Lanning said in April. "The Ducks worked really hard at their scrimmage today."
Lanning has never been one to entertain any questions about behind-the-scences matters, so it's likely fans may never know the true story.
Nico Iamaleava Reveals "Driving Factor" in Decision
ESPN had reported that Iamaleava's team was seeking an increase from $2.4 million to $4 million annually for the 2025 season. He missed all of Tennessee's spring practices as a result of the hold out.
However, Iamaleava said at Big Ten Media Days that his main reason for choosing UCLA was in order to be closer to his family.
"My driving factor to come back home was my family, and I hope every Tennessee fan understands that," Iamaleava said. "It was just a lot of drama, but man, I'm excited to be at UCLA."
Iamaleava started all 13 of Tennessee's games last season, and in the process, became the first true or redshirt freshman quarterback in program history to help lead the team to 10 wins in the regular season. He showed flashes as a freshman in 2023 in limited action behind Joe Milton III but didn't burst onto the scene until 2024.
Iamaleava finished last season 213 of 334 passing for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 109 carries for 358 yards and three more scores, two of which came in the 42-17 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Iamaleava and the Bruins will open up the season on Aug. 30 at home against the Utah Utes in a battle of former Pac-12 rivals.
Oregon won't be playing Iamaleava and UCLA during the regular season this fall after beating the Bruins 34-13 in Los Angeles last September. The Ducks will start their 2025 season at Autzen Stadium against Montana State on Aug. 30.