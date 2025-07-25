Ducks Digest

UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Addresses Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Relationship

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning was surprisingly reportedly mentioned in the Nico Iamaleava drama with the Tennessee Volunteers earlier this offseason. The former five-star quarterback eventually hit the transfer portal and committed to the UCLA Bruins.

Zach Dimmitt

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning made headlines earlier this offseason after surprisingly having his name reportedly involved in the Tennessee Volunteers' transfer portal saga with starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

A former five-star recruit, Iamaleava's close circle reportedly pushed for a new NIL deal with Tennessee. When things failed to develop on that end, his team began to search elsewhere, even reportedly contacting Oregon prior to the start of spring practice.

Nico Iamaleava
Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) drops to throw during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Rumors then began to swirl regarding Lanning potentially notifying Tennessee coach Josh Heupel about being contacted while Iamaleava continued to hold out of spring practice, a call that could have made the Vols aware of the quarterback's potential exit plan.

Oregon, Miami and Ole Miss were among the teams that were reportedly contacted by Iamaleava's camp about transferring but Oregon apparently "wasn't interested," per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receiver Jeremiah Smith Reveals Unexpected 'Loudest Stadium'

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Commitment From Five-Star Receiver Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Calls For College Football Playoff To Mirror NFL

Nico Iamaleava: "Nothing But Respect" for Dan Lanning

Iamaleava eventually made his decision and returned to his home state of California to join the UCLA Bruins. Now in a new conference, he spoke at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas on Thursday and said there's "no animosity" toward Lanning for any reason.

"I don't know where all that comes from," Iamaleava said. "I'm hearing it from you guys just like you guys are hearing it. With that all that situation, I'm just focused on football and let my business side of the team handle those."

"No animosity, man," Iamaleava continued. "I knew Dan Lanning when he was recruiting me at Oregon. I have nothing but respect for coach Dan Lanning. Whatever he speaks on a situation I really don't pay any mind to it."

Nico Iamaleava
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Declined to Comment on Nico Iamaleava

Lanning was asked by in April if he had contacted Heupel and Tennessee for any reason regarding the Iamaleava situation, a conversation he quickly sidestepped.

"I'm not getting into anything else. Let's talk about the scrimmage today," Lanning said in April. "The Ducks worked really hard at their scrimmage today."

Lanning has never been one to entertain any questions about behind-the-scences matters, so it's likely fans may never know the true story.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava Reveals "Driving Factor" in Decision

ESPN had reported that Iamaleava's team was seeking an increase from $2.4 million to $4 million annually for the 2025 season. He missed all of Tennessee's spring practices as a result of the hold out.

However, Iamaleava said at Big Ten Media Days that his main reason for choosing UCLA was in order to be closer to his family.

"My driving factor to come back home was my family, and I hope every Tennessee fan understands that," Iamaleava said. "It was just a lot of drama, but man, I'm excited to be at UCLA."

Iamaleava started all 13 of Tennessee's games last season, and in the process, became the first true or redshirt freshman quarterback in program history to help lead the team to 10 wins in the regular season. He showed flashes as a freshman in 2023 in limited action behind Joe Milton III but didn't burst onto the scene until 2024.

Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) warming up before the start of the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iamaleava finished last season 213 of 334 passing for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 109 carries for 358 yards and three more scores, two of which came in the 42-17 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Iamaleava and the Bruins will open up the season on Aug. 30 at home against the Utah Utes in a battle of former Pac-12 rivals.

Oregon won't be playing Iamaleava and UCLA during the regular season this fall after beating the Bruins 34-13 in Los Angeles last September. The Ducks will start their 2025 season at Autzen Stadium against Montana State on Aug. 30.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football