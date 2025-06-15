Washington Commanders' Josh Conerly Jr. Earns Praise From Teammates After Minicamp
Since 2019, the Oregon Ducks received three finalist nods for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the nation. The Ducks' offensive linemen are known for their talent, especially after a championship first year run in the Big Ten Conference. One of the linemen behind the Ducks' prowess in the trenches is getting quite the praise.
Selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is turning heads during OTA's and mandatory minicamp, which wrapped up Thursday to get into the summer off season. On the last day of minicamp, fellow teammate and veteran offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil didn't hold back on his praise for Conerly.
"You know who I'm really impressed with though... JC [Josh Conerly Jr.]," Tunsil said to reporters on Thursday. "JC is going to be a dog. I'm not just saying that to blow smoke up his a**. But JC gonna be a dog. I can't wait to see it."
As a highly sought after target during the NFL Draft process, its no surprise Conerly is performing during team workouts. The tackle made waves with his impressive performance during the NFL Combine as well as booked eight Top 30 visits with programs across the nation before being taken No. 29 overall.
Tunsil, a five-time Pro Bowler, recognizes the talent that helped this former Duck continue Oregon's six-year consecutive first round pick trend.
"Just the way he moves, the way he bends," Tunsil continued, "Athletic, smart, very intelligent. I think he's got all the tools to be a damn good player in the league."
During day two of the Commanders' minicamp, Conerly spoke with the media about the learning curve he has to take in order to become an essential player at the next level.
“Really that you do have to know your stuff and know it fast, so that's the only way you're going to get out there," Conerly said.
That learning can come from working with veterans like Tunsil, which according to Conerly, gleaning knowledge from his teammates is one of the things he's thrilled to do during this off season.
“Really just get out here and work a smaller group of guys, so get to know them as best as I can and then obviously just take all the coaching that I can and absorb that and put it into my play," Conerly said.
During his 2024 season with the Ducks, Conerly was named to the All-Big Ten First Teamm, to which he was voted to the honor by the media and coaches alike. Conerly finished the regular season with an 80.3 pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus with only six total pressure over 404 opportunities.
Conerly is also acting as a recruiter for the Ducks, encouraging athletes like offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho to join his old program.