Oregon Ducks' Josh Conerly Jr. Taking Top 30 Visits Before NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay just around the corner, many professional teams are narrowing down their top 30 athletes to bring in for official meetings prior to the draft ceremony. Josh Conerly Jr., a former offensive tackle for the Oregon Ducks, has inked down dates with seven different organizations.
According to The Oregonian's James Crepea based on a league source, Conerly will be joining in on top 30 visits for the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Washington Commanders.
Conerly is on the top of a lot of teams' minds as the draft is near. ESPN has Conerly at No. 37 overall on the outlet's big board for the draft. According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Conerly met with the Texans, Commanders, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and the San Francisco 49rs during the NFL Combine.
NFL Draft Expert and ESPN's Mel Kiper detailed how Conerly could become an asset, and a high pick, for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are projected to make a trade for a first round pick to grab an offensive lineman to bolster their trenches after their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. Kiper also claimed he thinks Conerly could be a "Pro-Bowl-Caliber" tackle when he enters the professional league.
"This could easily be Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr., who is right behind Banks on my offensive tackle rankings and a potential first-rounder," Kiper said. "Honestly, either player (Texas' left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. or Conerly) would be a good pick."
"The Chiefs' pass protection issues were on full display during the Super Bowl, and signing Jaylon Moore, a backup in San Francisco before getting a two-year deal with the Chiefs - is no guarantee to solve anything. Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia and D.J. Humphries weren't the answers, and Joe Thuney, who was a stopgap fix in moving outside from guard, is now in Chicago," Kiper continued.
In his 2024 junior season with the Ducks, Conerly was the go-to starting offensive tackle, headlining Oregon's trenches for all 14 contests. During that season with the Ducks, Conerly only allowed one sack in 494 opportunities and surrendered to nine total pressures.
Of the 965 snaps he played, 929 of them were at left tackle. In 11 of Oregon's 14 games, Conerly received a pass-blocking grade of 70 or better, an impressive feat for a tackle in the Big 10 Conference, which helped land him first-team all-conference.
Conerly also impressed at the Reese's Senior Bowl, being nominated by defensive teammates as the best offensive lineman of the week- long showcase and game. Conerly's performance during workouts at the NFL Combine also sparked further rising draft stock predictions.
"Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength," reads Conerly's NFL Draft profile. "He strains at the point of attack but needs to get his hips and hands synced to improve as a finisher. He moves easily in space and gets to his angles to help spring the run. Conerly sets with smooth slides and ready hands but gets caught over-setting. He has anchor troubles against power that might be challenging to correct. He sees twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten."
Though in need of improvement, Conerly is expected to be a a high draft pick for whichever organization picks up the former Duck.