Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Preparing for 'Super Athletic' Oregon State Quarterback Gevani McCoy
For Oregonians, there’s something special in the air this week. Green and yellow as well as orange and black appear more often on flags outside of garages, t-shirts on passing strangers, advertising at super markets, decorations on cars; just about everywhere there’s a proverbial line being drawn.
Personally, growing up in the state, my parents would joke that I couldn’t talk to my Oregon State Beaver fan friends in kindergarten around the week of Thanksgiving.
Now, the famed Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry game is in September due to conference realignment scheduling. Though the date of kick-off has changed, the fabric of the state of Oregon still feels split in two, just like the physical attributes of the Platypus Trophy awarded to the games’ winner.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning knows how much this rivalry means to those living within Oregon’s border and those with the state in their hearts. Lanning spoke about facing the Beavers in Corvallis this Saturday during his weekly pregame press conference.
“The rivalry is something I always appreciate,” Lanning said. “You know, I think that makes college football fun. I think those things are a lot of fun. And this is a game that's had a back and forth for us. Year one, we weren't able to pull it out. You know, last year we were. But this is a fun game for the state of Oregon. It's certainly a fun game for our players. I think they know exactly what it means. It means a little bit more. So is it another game? Yeah, it's another game. Is it important for us? It's very important for us. Our guys want to go out there and have success.”
This year, the desire from fans for Oregon’s success feels heavier than usual. To Ducks fans, Oregon State can sometimes feel like the younger brother in the rivalry. However, this years’ game presents two 2-0 teams, with the Ducks barely shaking out wins vs. Idaho and Boise State. On the other hand, the Beavers had decent-sized leads over Idaho State and shutting out San Diego State. The Beavers are showing a cohesive team, something Oregon is still working to fully achieve.
“They've had some success these first couple weeks, done a really good job around the ball. I think they’re a really well coached team,” Lanning said. “You know, [Gevani McCoy] playing quarterback has done an unbelievable job. We actually watched a lot of his film before because he was at Idaho. So super athletic. The run game is really good. Defensively, like they've always been since I've been here, really sound and create some tough looks. So it's going to be a fun challenge for us.”
Speaking of McCoy, it was a shock when he was announced the starting quarterback over suspected starter Ben Gulbranson. Since being named the front man for the Beavers, McCoy went 9 for 10, put up 114 yards, and one touchdown for passing numbers against Idaho State. While dominating San Diego State, McCoy’s numbers fell, but he still provided a lot of damage. He threw for 15 of 25 and put up 160 yards passing yards.
“It's really kind of the second time we watched him this year, because we watched a lot of his film, you know, going into our first game. And he is, he's really elusive, he's really athletic. Going to throw the ball well, he's a good player. So I think he definitely does a good job avoiding pressure. He's gotten a lot of scramble yards in the past. You know, they don't necessarily, they run the ball just as well as they throw it right, Oregon State, they're not throwing it every single down, but he's a guy that, when he does have an opportunity to throw he throws it well. So it certainly presents some unique challenges,” Lanning said.
Another huge factor of Oregon State’s current success is their run game. Senior Jam Griffin, junior Anthony Hankerson, and freshman Salahadin Allah being the Beavers’ three go-to guys to run the ball down the field. The prior two athletes both scored during their one-sided game versus San Diego State, all three received double digit targets during that game.
“I think they still have a lot of similar identity to what they've you know, they've been as a team there in the past. You know, they're willing to get big and run the ball. They play sound when it comes to defensive play. They still take shots down the field. They're pretty creative in their package of time. So a lot of similarities to what you've seen there and in the past, with certainly some flavor in there,” Lanning said.
As for if Lanning thinks Oregon State coach Trent Bray’s new era is similar or different to former Oregon State coach and now Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith’s tenure, Lanning thinks they’re a similar note.
“I don't know that there's enough of a sample size, you know, based on their game with with Idaho State and San Diego State, from able to say this is where their polar opposites are not like I said, I think a lot of the what you see on film, you see a team that's very similar to some of the things that they've done in the past,” Lanning said.
So as time creeps closer to Oregonians gathering to heckle each other at the newly renovated Reser Stadium, howling like the barn cats that live in the depths of the Beavers’ concrete battleground, Lanning is getting his Ducks ready for war. Duck fans have long claimed that this rivalry is Beaver fans and athletes’ “Super Bowl.” Duck fans can only hope that there won’t be a repeat of the 2020 game, when the Beavers had the gas to come back, and won on a buzzer beater touchdown 38-41. Standing in the endzone where Chance Nolan ran in the 1-yard touchdown to seal the Beavers' win and the uproar of the Beavers' sideline compared to the defeat of Oregons' spelled out loud and clear how much this game matters to the state and the athletes. Oregon hasn’t won the last two meetings held at Reser. Lanning says that game lingers for the Ducks as kick-off draws closer.
“Yeah, we know about it,” Lanning said. “We're familiar with it, and certainly it's something that I think about frequently.”
