Big Ten Championship Clinching Scenarios For Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State
As the No. 6 Oregon Ducks prepare for a College Football Playoff run, there is still a Big Ten championship game at stake. The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers finished the regular season undefeated, earning a spot in the championship, but the Big Ten has three teams that can earn the second spot.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are in a position to reach the championship for the second year in a row. The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 15 Michigan Wolverines are also in position, leaving much at stake for the three teams.
How Oregon Can Clinch A Big Ten Championship Appearence
Oregon's concern will be controlling its destiny by finishing the season with an 11-1 record, defeating the Washington Huskies. If Oregon loses, the team will not make the championship, regardless of the outcome of the other games.
In addition to a win, for Oregon to make the championship, the Ducks need the Michigan Wolverines to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Wolverines have two losses, but the Buckeyes have not defeated Michigan since 2019. Michigan is also hosting Ohio State, giving the Wolverines a home-field advantage.
If both Michigan and Oregon win, the Ducks will find themselves in the Big Ten championship game against the Hoosiers. Michigan needs a win and an Oregon loss to make the championship, and will play hard against the Buckeyes to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Reigning Big Ten Conference Champions
The Oregon Ducks made an appearance in the Big Ten Championship in their inaugural season in the conference in 2025. The Ducks faced Penn State, and Oregon walked off with the win, 45-37, in a thrilling matchup.
MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Flashy Uniforms Before Washington Game
MORE: Rece Davis Reveals Why Dante Moore’s NFL Decision Is Complicated
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Refreshing Reaction to Tosh Lupoi Exit Rumors
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
The win kept Oregon undefeated ahead of the CFP. Former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished the game with 283 passing yards and four touchdowns, and running back Jordan James scored two rushing touchdowns. The defense played just as hard as the offense, forcing two interceptions.
Despite both Penn State and Oregon making the conference championship, it was the Buckeyes that were crowned national champions.
Should Oregon Want A Conference Championship Appearance?
While Oregon will play whatever game is in front of them, the Ducks' experience of winning the Big Ten and receiving a bye in the Playoff ended with an early exit against Ohio State, the eventual national champion.
With the bye week, teams have an automatic spot in the quarterfinals, but they would have almost a month off from football. This is not a bad thing, as players battling injuries will have time to rest, and it can make traveling easier on the team. The challenge is that the amount of rest could be too much, compared to teams coming off a big win with momentum.
Last year, the first year of the CFP expansion, the four teams that had a bye week lost their first game. The Oregon Ducks were one of the most dominant teams in college football last year, undefeated entering the playoff, but lost to the Buckeyes. Ohio State and Notre Dame met in the championship game, both teams starting in the postseason without byes.
If it will help Oregon, the Ducks may not want a conference championship appearance. The Ducks will still need a win against the Washington Huskies to ensure a spot in the CFP.
The Big Ten Championship will take place on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. PT at Lucas Oil Stadium.