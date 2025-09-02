Why Mike Gundy Is Calling Out Oregon Ducks '$40 Million' NIL And Phil Knight
After an opening statement from the Oregon Ducks' win over the Montana State Bobcats in college football's Week 1, a tougher challenge awaits coach Dan Lanning against the Big 12 Conference's Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was more than opinionated when speaking on his radio show about Oregon's rather large amount of money given to players through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), with contributions coming from Nike co-founder Phil Knight and other donors.
Gundy specifically believes that non-conference scheduling should have matchups with programs that have the same level of funding. He believes Oregon's budget was "about $40 million" last season, and Nebraska Cornhuskers Athletic Director Troy Dannen previously reported that it was around $23 million.
From the mouth of Gundy, Oklahoma State's NIL threshold over the last three seasons was just $7 million.
“Nobody likes to know the ending of the movie. My concern is they need to get a grasp at some point because what I hear chatter from coaches around the country is that non-conference scheduling, and I never thought anybody would ever say this, should be based on the financial situation for each school. Oregon is paying a lot, a lot of money for their team. From a non-conference standpoint, there’s coaches saying they should play teams that are spending the same amount of money.”- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy
Oregon's offense is the most worrisome factor for any opponent, having the No. 16 most total yards in their opening game at 506 (253 passing yards, 253 rushing yards). It's a healthy mix of scoring options through the air and on the ground with Lanning's 2025 group.
“They’re a good team. There’s no doubt about it. Our players are excited about going out there and playing. These are opportunities for young men to go out and compete at the highest level. They’ve got ‘em stacked out there pretty good right now. It’s good for our players to see that and prepare, then believe in themselves and then believe in their team.”- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy
What did Gundy say about Nike co-founder Phil Knight?
"Obviously, Phil Knight, the CEO and owner of Nike, is supporting them in a big way. They've made a big investment in the last 10 to 15 years or so... over the last three or five years, they've elevated themselves. They have a lot of resources," Gundy said on the radio. "...I think Oregon spent close to $40 million last year. That was just one year. Now, I might be off a few million."
Leading the way is Oregon's redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, who made his starting debut for the program in the Ducks' 59-13 victory over Montana State. Moore threw for 213 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 18-for-24 completions, while finishing with a quarterback rating of 199.1. He proved that the offseason hype around his Heisman Trophy case is for real.
"He’s a good player. He’s a really good player. But there are people around there who feel like they say he’ll be the best one to ever play there before he leaves. So it’ll cost them a lot of money to keep him.”- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy
As for Oklahoma State's quarterback situation, redshirt freshman quarterback Hauss Hejny underwent surgery for a broken bone in his left foot that he suffered during the 27-7 season-opening win over the UT Martin Skyhawks, Gundy named another redshirt freshman quarterback the new starter, the inexperienced Zane Flores, but doesn't seem to be worried about his play when dealing with the bright lights of Autzen Stadium.
"I don't know if the environment (at Autzen Stadium) will affect him a lot."- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy
The week 2 matchup will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
Oklahoma State vs. Oregon betting odds
Oregon is favored by 27.5 points against Oklahoma State on FanDuel. The moneyline for the Ducks is -4500 and +1600 for the Cowboys. The over/under is set at 56.5.
