Ducks Digest

[WATCH] Oregon Ducks Touching 'Stomp Out Cancer' Video

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks display how their program is about more than just football, in a newly released video by Oregon Football. Oregon coach Dan Lanning, his family, players and many Ducks fans discuss how cancer impacted their lives.

Bri Amaranthus

May 8,2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads as Braxton Brady (not pictured), director of player relations for the University of Memphis, prays for them at the West Cancer Center on Monday. Lanning, the inside linebackers coach for the University of Memphis, has stood by his wife as she's fought osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer, for nearly a year. On Monday, she had a bell-ringing ceremony to signify the end of her active treatment. Mandatory Credit:
May 8,2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads as Braxton Brady (not pictured), director of player relations for the University of Memphis, prays for them at the West Cancer Center on Monday. Lanning, the inside linebackers coach for the University of Memphis, has stood by his wife as she's fought osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer, for nearly a year. On Monday, she had a bell-ringing ceremony to signify the end of her active treatment. Mandatory Credit: / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks display how their program is about more than just football. In a newly released video by Oregon Football, Oregon coach Dan Lanning, his family, players and many Oregon fans discuss how cancer impacted their lives.

The bright yellow 'Generation O' uniforms meant more. The video above details the journey of the cancer survivors, current cancer patients and of those who lost loved ones to cancer... all brought together by the Oregon football team in Autzen Stadium.

The uniforms were designed to represent triumph and to show support for those who have battled cancer. Oregon and coach Lanning want to "stomp out cancer" and raise awareness in the fight for the cure.

Coach Lanning's wife, Sauphia, is seven years cancer free, after battling a bone cancer called osteosarcoma. Her last treatment was in 2017. The idea for these “Stomp Out Cancer” uniforms came when the Lannings moved to Oregon in 2022 after Dan was hired for the Oregon coaching job.

Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads as Braxton Brady (not pictured), director of player relations for the University of M
May 8,2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads as Braxton Brady (not pictured), director of player relations for the University of Memphis, prays for them at the West Cancer Center on Monday. Lanning, the inside linebackers coach for the University of Memphis, has stood by his wife as she's fought osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer, for nearly a year. On Monday, she had a bell-ringing ceremony to signify the end of her active treatment. Mandatory Credit: / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The origin of the project came from Rob Mullens and him saying ‘you know what? The Lanning family, Dan, these are great people. We’d like to welcome them to Eugene, but we’ve heard this story that Sauphia is a cancer survivor. Why don’t you guys go talk to her and see if there’s something that she’s willing to do or say,’” said Todd Van Horne to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Ally Osborne.

“We didn’t know where the project was going to go. It was literally after that first conversation and she realized ‘This could be something not just about me, but I’ll honor the people that helped me and the heroes.’ Then she started doing sketches,” Van Horne said.

The main color of yellow was acknowledgment of Sauphia's battle with osteosarcoma. The uniforms also feature a yellow ribbon, which is something Sauphia sketched herself. More features of the uniforms include an ice cream cone (which is how the family would treat themselves after her cancer treatments) and a molecular structure on the background (in reference to her "red devil" chemotherapy treatment.)

With the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes coming to Eugene, this video was a wonderful reminder of the impact the Ducks have, beyond the field.

There are Big Ten title and College Football Playoff implications on the line when the Ducks and Buckeyes face off on Saturday, Oct. 12. It is a momentous matchup as the first showdown of top-five teams in Autzen Stadium history. A win would be Oregon's highest-ranked victory ever in Autzen Stadium and fourth-ever win against a top-five opponent. However, Oregon already has a lot to be proud of.

MORE: What Ohio State QB Will Howard Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel

MORE: EXCLUSIVE Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State

MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning: What Chip Kelly 'Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For'

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State: ESPN College GameDay Visiting Eugene

MORE: Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon Ducks

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football