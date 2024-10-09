[WATCH] Oregon Ducks Touching 'Stomp Out Cancer' Video
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks display how their program is about more than just football. In a newly released video by Oregon Football, Oregon coach Dan Lanning, his family, players and many Oregon fans discuss how cancer impacted their lives.
The bright yellow 'Generation O' uniforms meant more. The video above details the journey of the cancer survivors, current cancer patients and of those who lost loved ones to cancer... all brought together by the Oregon football team in Autzen Stadium.
The uniforms were designed to represent triumph and to show support for those who have battled cancer. Oregon and coach Lanning want to "stomp out cancer" and raise awareness in the fight for the cure.
Coach Lanning's wife, Sauphia, is seven years cancer free, after battling a bone cancer called osteosarcoma. Her last treatment was in 2017. The idea for these “Stomp Out Cancer” uniforms came when the Lannings moved to Oregon in 2022 after Dan was hired for the Oregon coaching job.
“The origin of the project came from Rob Mullens and him saying ‘you know what? The Lanning family, Dan, these are great people. We’d like to welcome them to Eugene, but we’ve heard this story that Sauphia is a cancer survivor. Why don’t you guys go talk to her and see if there’s something that she’s willing to do or say,’” said Todd Van Horne to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Ally Osborne.
“We didn’t know where the project was going to go. It was literally after that first conversation and she realized ‘This could be something not just about me, but I’ll honor the people that helped me and the heroes.’ Then she started doing sketches,” Van Horne said.
The main color of yellow was acknowledgment of Sauphia's battle with osteosarcoma. The uniforms also feature a yellow ribbon, which is something Sauphia sketched herself. More features of the uniforms include an ice cream cone (which is how the family would treat themselves after her cancer treatments) and a molecular structure on the background (in reference to her "red devil" chemotherapy treatment.)
With the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes coming to Eugene, this video was a wonderful reminder of the impact the Ducks have, beyond the field.
There are Big Ten title and College Football Playoff implications on the line when the Ducks and Buckeyes face off on Saturday, Oct. 12. It is a momentous matchup as the first showdown of top-five teams in Autzen Stadium history. A win would be Oregon's highest-ranked victory ever in Autzen Stadium and fourth-ever win against a top-five opponent. However, Oregon already has a lot to be proud of.
MORE: What Ohio State QB Will Howard Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel
MORE: EXCLUSIVE Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning: What Chip Kelly 'Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State: ESPN College GameDay Visiting Eugene
MORE: Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon Ducks