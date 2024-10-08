Ohio State’s Ryan Day On Oregon Ducks: Fighting For Big Ten Title, College Football Playoff
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks, No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions have made Big Ten history ahead of a monstrous weekend in the conference.
The Big Ten revealed Sunday that this week marks the first time in the conference's history that three teams have been ranked in the top four of the AP Poll's top 25. Of course, the matchup on Saturday at Autzen Stadium between Ohio State and Oregon is arguably the most-anticipated game of the regular season in college football while Penn State will visit the USC Trojans in what fixes to be another huge battle.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day notes the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff implications that this game holds.
"I think it's great because you get to control your own destiny because you're playing the best teams in the league on our schedule," said Day. "So, that part's great. Every time you're playing one of these teams, your fighting for the opportunity to go to Indianapolis, and that's important. So, there's that part of it, and obviously the playoff scenario. So, a lot at stake this weekend which is exactly what we wanted."
The hype has been building for Oregon vs. Ohio State for the entire offseason. Now, the two teams have an elite ranking beside their name to justify the excitement. It's clear players and coaches from both sides recognize the hype.
Aside from the current significance of Saturday's game, there's some major history worth remembering ahead of kickoff.
Prior to Oregon's 35-28 win over Ohio State in Columbus during the 2021 season, the Ducks were 0-9 against the Buckeyes all-time, which included a loss in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Game to end the 2014 campaign. Prior to that, the Ducks came up short to Ohio State on the west coast in a 26-17 loss at the 2010 Rose Bowl. After some memorable games on neutral fields and six total meetings in Columbus, Saturday's matchup will mark just the second time the two teams have played in Eugene.
If the Ducks can pull off the win, it would mark Oregon's highest-ranked victory ever at Autzen Stadium and fourth overall vs. an opponent ranked in the top-five of the AP Poll. It would also be Oregon's ninth win ever against a top-five team.
Similar to how the Georgia-Alabama game played out, the winner of Oregon-Ohio State could potentially jump past Texas to No. 1 in the AP Poll even if the Longhorns handle business against No. 18 Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry in Dallas on Saturday. The impact that a top-three win presents could be enough for voters to give either Ohio State or Oregon the nod as the best team in the land headed into Week 8.
