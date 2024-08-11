Why Oregon Ducks Will Land Elite Offensive Tackle Kodi Greene: Commitment Date Set
The Oregon Ducks football program has a great chance to land the nation's No. 4 offensive tackle, which would make him a five-star recruit by Signing Day, Kodi Greene. The Class of 2026 prospect would be a literal massive addition to Oregon coach Dan Lanning's squad.
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound sophomore will announce his commitment on Monday, August 12th. His finalist schools are Oregon, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies.
"The Ducks made an amazing impression on me," Greene said this spring. "Coach Terry made the visit amazing, he was so kind and so passionate for what he does."
Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry coached one of the best offensive lines in college football in 2023. Terry's 2024 line again looks dominant, and the Ducks could send another couple lineman to the NFL in Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius... That success is attractive to Greene.
"My favorite part of the Oregon visit was how friendly the coaches were," Greene said.
Greene transferred from Eastside Catholic (Washington) to Mater Dei (California) this year. His most recent trip to Eugene was for Oregon's Saturday Night Live recruiting event. Which was a massive success. Nearly100 recruits for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 participated in drills coached by the Oregon Football staff in Autzen Stadium.
Greene has a 247 Crystal Ball and an On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine to Oregon.
"I would call (Oregon) my leader," Greene told told Andrew Nemec. "That could change at any point. But as of right now they are number one."
Greene would be a big get for Oregon, on the heels of losing out on a different offensive line prospect.
Last week, 2025 four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn committed to Utah instead of Oregon. The decision was understandable, as the Spanish Fork, Utah-native is less than an hour from the Utes campus and valued staying close to home.
