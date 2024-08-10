Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 4-Star WR Officially Flips to Nebraska Cornhuskers
The most-expected flip of the cycle is now official.
Four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee has decomitted from the Oregon Ducks in favor of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The new was first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett and reposted by Mozee with a pair of corn emojis.
Flip concerns ramped up this summer when Mozee had a visit to Lincoln and then his father, Jamar Mozee, was hired to join the Huskers staff.
Jamar Mozee joins coach Matt Rhule as a senior football assistant. With new rule changes, staff beyond the 10 assistants are allowed to be more active with players in practices and during games.
That change will be a boost to Rhule and company, especially with Mozee. Before a brief stint with Gus Malzahn at UCF, the elder Mozee was the winningest coach in Lee's Summit North history, amassing a 64-35 record form 2015-23 while taking the Broncos to four conference championships and Missouri Class 6 semifinals twice.
Oregon is stacked at the wideout position, and has the three higher rated WRs in the class already. Nebraska has some good talent in the room with underclassmen like Jaylen Lloyd, Malachai Coleman, and Dae'vonn Hall, but the 2025 class currently contains just one commit, a three-star out of Kansas.
Perhaps playing a role in the flip is that of freshman Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola. The five-star recruit has been in hyper peer recruiting mode. While Oregon does have an elite room of QBs, there is a chance that knowing exactly who the quarterback will be each of the next three years played a part in Mozee's decision.
The loss of Mozee drops Oregon to 14 commits for the 2025 class. That's good for a 247Sports Composite ranking of ninth nationally and second in the Big Ten Conference.