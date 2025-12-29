The Joe Moore Award is given to the top offensive line unit in the NCAA. Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein's protection in the trenches for redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore looked the part throughout the 2025 season.

In the end, the trophy was handed over to the Big Ten Conference's Iowa Hawkeyes, who Oregon beat in Iowa City, 18-16, back on Nov. 8. According to PFF, 'The Law Firm's' (the official nickname for the Ducks' offensive line coaching staff) group of men was the highest-graded pass blocking unit in the nation at 89.3.

Will Stein Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon's Offensive Line Snub

This past Sunday, Stein spoke with the media about his disappointment in the Joe Moore Award voting committee for not naming Oregon's offensive line the best in college football.

“When you've added pieces like Emmanuel Pregnon up front, like our guard play this year, I think it has been really good, and that's helped a lot in our run game and protections. But they just play as one. To be completely honest, I'm really shocked they didn't win the Joe Moore Award. I mean, statistically, it was a shock to me. Like those guys, to me, are the best offensive line unit in the country.”

“They played that way through injuries, through different games where we've had to run it to win, throw it to win," Stein said. "Those guys are a great group, led by A’lique (Terry), Cutter (Leftwich) in that room, Ryan Walk, and Holden Whipple. The whole 'Law Firm' with Dallas (Warmack) in there as well. Like those guys are coached better than any place I've ever been, and then they've played as a unit better than any year, probably since we've been here. So excited about them, and I know they're excited for this challenge ahead.”

The Ducks' offensive lines of the past have come close to winning the coveted honor. Stein has had a top-3 offensive line finalist for the Joe Moore Award during every single one of his seasons at Oregon, the only school to do so in the past three seasons.

36-year-old Stein continued to touch on the three groups he's worked with, alongside the only 30-year-old offensive line coach, A'lique Terry, since coming together in Eugene back in 2023.

“All three lines have been really pretty outstanding. When you think about the ‘23 season, you had JPJ (Jackson Powers-Johnson), Rimington Award winner. You had Josh Conerly. You had Ajani Cornelius, Steven Jones. We had a really good line in ’23, ‘24 last year. Again, it was Josh and Ajani coming back. Poncho (Iapani Laloulu) really is an every-down starter, and then this year, I just think we're as complete as we've ever been up front.”

Oregon's Dominant Offensive Line

Redshirt senior Emmanuel Pregnon has been the cornerstone for the Ducks' offensive line and one of the best inside offensive linemen in the sport. At 6-4 and 320 pounds, he's placed as the No. 3-ranked guard (per PFF) and is climbing up NFL Draft boards.

"It's most certainly motivation to work harder and really re-emphasize all of our principles and what our goals are in the end, and what we all come here to Oregon to do. And ultimately, that's winning a championship," Pregnon stated after not winning the Joe Moore Award.

As for standout junior center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu, he plans to return to the university in 2026 for his senior season.

Laloulu remarked, "It wasn't an easy decision, but it was a decision I made with the Lord, just praying every day. And just talking to my family and coaches, getting some insight from some of the brothers that are in the NFL too, to see what I should do."

Since allowing seven sacks through the first two games of the 2025 season, Oregon has given up only seven in its next 11 games. They rank tied for No. 12 in the country with 1.08 sacks allowed per game.

Will Stein's Future in the SEC

Stein was hired by the Kentucky Wildcats to be their next head coach, while continuing his duties with the Ducks through the College Football Playoff. He's a Louisville, Kentucky native and played quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals from 2008-2012.

Similar to what Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is doing with the California Golden Bears, Stein plans to bring multiple colleagues of his from the Pacific Northwest to Lexington.

That would be current assistant offensive line/run game coordinator Cutter Leftwich (Wildcats' new offensive line coach) and current director of recruiting Pat Biondo (Kentucky's new general manager).