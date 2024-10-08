LeBron James Gifts Ohio State Buckeyes Custom Nike Cleats Before Oregon Ducks Matchup
Whether or not he's actually in attendance, NBA legend LeBron James will have a noticeable presence at Autzen Stadium for Saturday's matchup between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Oregon Ducks.
Ohio State announced that the Buckeyes will be wearing some new LeBron-inspired cleats, courtesy of Nike. The Vapor Edge Zoom LBJ IV's will make an on-field debut against Oregon, which certainly carries some significance due to Oregon's monstrous Nike connection.
Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike who was previously the company's chairman and CEO, is, of course, an Oregon alum and is never shy about his love for the Ducks. The Portland, Oregon, native has donated a countless amount to the university over the years, so much so that Oregon is often dubbed the "University of Nike."
James, an Akron, OH. native and current Los Angeles Lakers forward, signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 2015 worth approximately $1 billion. He is undoubtedly one of the most important faces in the company's history, dating back to when he first signed with Nike in May 2003 before Knight stepped down as CEO a year later.
"We can confirm that we have agreed to a lifetime relationship with LeBron that provides significant value to our business, brand and shareholders," Nike said in a statement in 2015, per ESPN. "We have already built a strong LeBron business over the past 12 years, and we see the potential for this to continue to grow throughout his playing career and beyond."
Knight was watching courtside in February of 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles when James broke the NBA's all-time career scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
As arguably Ohio State's most famous fan, don't expect James to be cheering for the Ducks on Saturday, but he likely has somewhat of a soft spot for Knight and Oregon due to that Nike connection.
Though James has a case for being the best player in basketball history, he likely could have taken his talents to the gridiron if he wanted. His love for the game still remains, as he's made many appearances on the Ohio State sidelines during football games over the past handful of years. He was in attendance during the inaugural College Football National Championship in 2015 when Ohio State beat Oregon, 42-20.
The Lakers don't play a preseason game on Saturday, so it's hard to rule out the possibility of James being one of the many celebrities that could be present on the sidelines at Autzen Stadium.
James has been to Autzen Stadium before. Alongside fellow NBA legends Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony joined James for the USC vs. Oregon game in November of 2011.
Oregon and Ohio State will officially put all the pregame hype to rest when kickoff gets underway at 4:30 p.m. PT from Eugene.
MORE: What Ohio State QB Will Howard Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel
MORE: EXCLUSIVE Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning: What Chip Kelly 'Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State: ESPN College GameDay Visiting Eugene
MORE: Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon Ducks