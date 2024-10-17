Oregon Basketball's Dana Altman: Injury Updates, Fast-Pace Offense, Impact Freshmen
The Oregon Ducks have a healthy roster for the first time in three seasons. Besides a minor injury with Georgetown transfer Supreme Cook (no timetable has been announced but it doesn't seem serious), Oregon's head coach Dana Altman believes the Ducks will be able to play at full strength and try to go back to a fast-paced offensive style.
"We are going to go back to the way we have traditionally played... This team will look or try to play the style as our teams in 2021 and before... I feel very comfortable with this group in playing the way we used to play."- Oregon head coach Dana Altman
Oregon will need to replace the production of N'Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard, who are now in the NBA/G-League.
However, the 2024-25 squad recovered with a healthy mix of returning players and new faces that seems like a competitive bunch. Six players from last year’s team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament are back in Eugene along with four experienced transfers through the portal and one key incoming freshman recruit.
"Practice has been a lot more spirited... The competition has been good... The guys are working really hard, very pleased with their effort. For the most part, they've gotten after each other pretty good."- Oregon head coach Dana Altman
Jamari Phillips is the star incoming freshman guard and was the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Arizona. He hopes to be one of the more versatile scoring threats coming off the bench for Altman. Another young gun that can push Altman's squad over the top this season is Mookie Cook. The sophomore didn't get many looks last season as a foot injury sidelined him for most of it.
It's worth keeping a close eye on what both of their productions look like off the bench during the non-conference and how it translates into Altman's rotation heading into Big Ten Conference play.
Senior center Nate Bittle only played five games all of last season due to a wrist injury and an unspecified sickness. Altman specified that he needs Bittle to stay on the floor as much as possible in order to replace the defensive impact near the rim that's he losing with Dante gone.
"I hope we do keep him healthy because he'll be a big part of our team... He's altering and blocking a lot of shots in practice. Without Dante, someone is going to have to protect the rim a little bit."- Oregon head coach Dana Altman
Altman also is looking for sophomore point guard Jackson Shelstad to take the necessary steps to take over the offensive reins with Couisinard no longer with the program. More maturity added to Shelstad's game when the ball is in his hands is what Altman wants to see each and every game.
"I am going to have to ask a lot more out of him... His assist-to-turnover ratio has to take a step this year... Being aggressive, but being smart at the same time."- Oregon head coach Dana Altman
The season starts in three weeks and the Ducks have the talent across the board to make an unexpected run. Altman is going to be able to look all the way to the end of his bench as he can go 10-11 deep. The combination of young talent and experience from last season's tournament team will turn quite a bit of heads.
It's also never crazy to look ahead to the future Ducks in the 2025 recruiting class. It was announced that four-star center Eric Reibe just committed to Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies so they have their eyes on one particular recruit now. It's all about four-star wing Winters Grady as he's the piece that the coaching staff most covets to have in an Oregon uniform in 2025-26.
