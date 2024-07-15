How to Watch: N'Faly Dante, Jermaine Couisnard Compete In NBA Summer League
LAS VEGAS - The NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas is the place when it comes to young talent finding their way in the NBA. Four former Ducks are using this opportunity to showcase their skills and make an impression on scouts and teams.
Eugene Omoruyi (Washington Wizards) faced an uphill battle after going undrafted in 2021. A season-ending injury with the Mavericks put his NBA dreams on hold. Now healthy with the Wizards, Omoruyi is determined to prove himself. In a win over the Hawks on Day one of NBA2K25 Summer League. Omoruyi had eight points and five rebounds.
Jermaine Couisnard (New Orleans Pelicans) turned heads during his senior year at Oregon, averaging 16.6 points and etching his name in school history with a record-breaking 40-point performance. Despite going undrafted, his talent didn't go unnoticed. The Pelicans signed Couisnard as a free agent. Although he is yet to play in the NBA2K25 Summer league he is expected to make an impact when he hits the court.
N'Faly Dante (Houston Rockets) is already making waves. Starting at center, he displayed a dominant presence on the boards, including a highlight-reel block on the highly anticipated Bronny James. In his second showing, Dante contributed four points and four rebounds in just under 11 minutes.
“He’s doing well around the basket. He’s definitely a presence inside.” said Rockets summer league coach Garrett Jackson on Dante.
Kel'el Ware (Miami Heat) took a slightly different path. Drafted 15th overall in 2024, Ware transferred from Oregon to Indiana before entering the NBA. He's showcasing his potential with a consistent scoring average of 19 points per game so far in the Summer League.
The Oregon Ducks are a flock on the rise in the NBA 2K25 Summer League. Here is How to watch these former Ducks in Action at NBA2k25 Summer League.
The Ducks’ NBA2k25 Summer League Schedule (July 15th and 16th)
Monday July 15th
- OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat (Kel’el Ware) 3:00p.m P.T ESPN U
- Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets (N’Faly Dante) 3:30 p.m. P.T. NBA TV
Tuesday July 16th
- Washington Wizards (Eugene Omoruyi) vs Portland Trail Blazers 5:30 p.m. P.T NBA TV
- New Orleans Pelicans (Jermaine Couisnard) vs San Antonio Spurs 7:30 p.m. P.T NBA TV