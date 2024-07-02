Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star Running Back Names Ducks As Finalist
EUGENE- As the 2024 college football season approaches, the University of Oregon’s football program remains focused on not only its current roster but also its future.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been actively pursuing Kaydin Jones, an impressive class of 2026 running back.
Jones is the No. 102 overall prospect and No. 14 running back in the class of 2026, and the No. 1 player in Oklahoma. according to On3.
The four-star prospect has nearly 30 offers from various elite programs nationwide. On Monday, Jones revealed his top 11 schools. His finalists are Alabama, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.
“All these schools are high on my list because of the constant love that they show me,” said Jones. “I feel like these schools fit me best and I like the production at these schools.”
The 6-foot, 170-pound running back has started to visit these universities to further evaluate how these various programs and coaching styles will suit him.
“What’s most important to me is being 100% locked in with my decision and the school I choose feeling like a place where I can be for the next four years,” said Jones.
Jones has already visited Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt... And a visit to Eugene is on the itinerary. Jones will touch down in Eugene on July 27th where he will meet coach Lanning and his staff.
“The coaches up there have been great at showing love,” said Jones when asked about Oregon’s football program. “Their running backs coach actually left to go to Ohio State, but even through that, they’ve been showing great love and telling me that they want me.”
Jones is carefully considering his options among 11 top football programs, including the University of Oregon. His upcoming visit to Eugene on July 27th could play a crucial role in his decision.
