Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star Running Back Names Ducks As Finalist

Class of 2026 four-star running back Kaydin Jones holds offers from 27 football programs around the nation. Monday, Jones revealed his top 11 programs; Oregon is one of them.  

Olivia Cleary

Four-star Kaydin Jones
Four-star Kaydin Jones / @kaydinjoness
EUGENE- As the 2024 college football season approaches, the University of Oregon’s football program remains focused on not only its current roster but also its future.  

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been actively pursuing Kaydin Jones, an impressive class of 2026 running back.  

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Jones is the No. 102 overall prospect and No. 14 running back in the class of 2026, and the No. 1 player in Oklahoma. according to On3.  

The four-star prospect has nearly 30 offers from various elite programs nationwide. On Monday, Jones revealed his top 11 schools.  His finalists are AlabamaLouisvilleMiamiMichigan State,  Missouri, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.  

“All these schools are high on my list because of the constant love that they show me,” said Jones. “I feel like these schools fit me best and I like the production at these schools.”   

The 6-foot, 170-pound running back has started to visit these universities to further evaluate how these various programs and coaching styles will suit him.  

“What’s most important to me is being 100% locked in with my decision and the school I choose feeling like a place where I can be for the next four years,” said Jones.   

Oregon White Team running back Brison Cobbins
Oregon White Team running back Brison Cobbins breaks away with the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Jones has already visited Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt... And a visit to Eugene is on the itinerary. Jones will touch down in Eugene on July 27th where he will meet coach Lanning and his staff.  

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning lifts the Fiesta Bowl trophy after a victory against the Liberty Flames in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. The Ducks won 45-6. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“The coaches up there have been great at showing love,” said Jones when asked about Oregon’s football program. “Their running backs coach actually left to go to Ohio State, but even through that, they’ve been showing great love and telling me that they want me.”  

Jones is carefully considering his options among 11 top football programs, including the University of Oregon. His upcoming visit to Eugene on July 27th could play a crucial role in his decision. 

