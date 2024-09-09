Oregon Women's Basketball Nonconference Schedule Released: Exciting Home Games
The Oregon Women's basketball nonconference schedule features nine home games at Matthew Knight Arena in November and December. Oregon coach Kelly Graves and his team are preparing for their first season in the Big Ten conference.
Get ready to watch elite talent, Ducks fans!
In total, Oregon's nonconference slate features five teams that qualified for last season’s NCAA Tournament in Auburn, Baylor, California Baptist, South Dakota State and UC Irvine.
The Ducks will tip off the 2024-25 basketball season on Monday, November 4th, against California Baptist, a program that made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history last season. The Ducks will welcome Nevada for their second game of the season on November 6th.
Oregon will then face one of the most dominant women's basketball programs in the nation in Baylor on November 10th. The Bears have won three national championships and nine Big Twelve conference championships, including four straight titles from 2012 to 2019.
Ducks will welcome Grand Canyon (Nov. 18), Auburn (Nov. 20), Washington State (Dec. 4), Air Force (Dec. 17) and UC Irvine (Dec. 19) to Eugene.
The two away games on the nonconference schedule are when Oregon flies to the Hawai’i North Shore Showcase in Laie, Hawai’i. The Ducks face Georgia Tech on Monday, Nov. 25 and finish the three-team tournament the following day against South Dakota State.
The Ducks’ Big Ten schedule will be announced at a later date with start times and broadcast information.
Graves is entering his 11th season as the head coach of the Ducks and 27th season leading a Division I program.
"We're gonna bring a lot to the Big Ten," Graves said to the Big Ten Network. "We're excited about joining but I think people are kind of intrigued a little bit and excited about going to Eugene and seeing what the University of Oregon is about."
"It's gonna be a challenge," Graves said. "But I'm looking forward to it. Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks? I'm gonna have to be ready for it because it gonna be a heck of a conference."
The Ducks are looking to turn it around in 2024. Last season, the Ducks had a challenging season, finishing 11-21 with a record-breaking 14 consecutive losses.
During the offseason, Graves retooled by adding seven transfers to the team.
Salimatou Kourouma, Amina Muhammad, Ari Long, Nani Falatea, Alexis Whitfield, Elisa Mevius, and Deja Kelly will all play for Oregon in the 2024 season.
