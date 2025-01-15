Elite Center Recruit Mouhamed Sylla To Commit To Arkansas, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Tech?
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team hasn't made too much noise on the recruiting front despite sitting as the No. 13 team in the country and a 15-2 start to the season. The Ducks have only one commit in their 2025 recruiting class in shooting guard JJ Frakes.
Oregon head coach Dana Altman is on the verge of getting one the highest rated recruits in recent history. Four-star center Mouhamed Sylla has the Ducks in his top three schools list and is set to make his commitment on Jan. 16.
The four-star center sits as one of the best players in his class, regardless of position. According to On3, Sylla sits as their top ranked center and the No. 14 player in the class of 2025.
Sylla spoke with On3 about his official visit to Eugene and why Oregon sits inside his top three list.
“I love the coach over there, that is my guy. He is so funny, and I haven’t seen another coach with that much energy. He texts me like everyday, just asking how I’m doing. I’ve watched them play a few times, they’re pretty good. I like how they play their big man, they get him good looks and all. And they come to watch me, the head Coach (Dana) Altman is here with an assistant tonight," Sylla told On3.
If the Ducks were able to land Sylla, it would be a big coup especially considering current starting center Nate Bittle is set to have his eligibility expire after the season. Sylla would slide in and potentially make an instant impact for Altman's squad.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said that Sylla's size and athleticism could allow him become one of the best players in his class immediately.
"Sylla is a mobile and athletic big man with a very high defensive upside. He has exceptional movement skills for a player his size, but also owns a rock-solid build. He's a very high-level rim protector, who can patrol the paint from a wide radius...became one of the best big men in the class immediately upon his arrival because of his physical prowess and defensive tools," Finkelstein wrote.
On the court, Oregon has a big ranked matchup on Jan. 18 at the Matthew Knight Arena vs. No. 17 Purdue. The game will be broadcast on NBC and tipoff is set for 12 p.m. The Ducks will be aiming for their third ranked win of the season after defeating Texas A&M and Alabama earlier in the season.
