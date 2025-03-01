Oregon Ducks Basketball vs. USC Trojans Live Updates
The Oregon Ducks are hosting the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m PT on the Big Ten Network.
Oregon will be looking to extend their winning streak to five after wins over Northwestern, Rutgers, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The Ducks have had a week since their last game. In their last outing, they upset the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers in overtime 77-73. They were down by as many as 17 before staging a 2nd half comeback and sending the game to overtime on a Jackson Shelstad three pointer with seconds remaining in regulation.
The Ducks are 20-8 overall and 9-8 in Big Ten conference play. They appear to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament and now will look to improve their seeding as they prepare for the Big Ten tournament. The Ducks are currently No. 8 in the Big Ten.
USC on the other hand has been reeling. The Trojans have lost four straight games; against Minnesota, Maryland, Rutgers, and Ohio State. The Trojans are 14-14 overall and 6-11 in Big Ten conference play. The only hope for USC and their NCAA Tournament hopes are to make a run in the Big Ten tournament. However, USC could potentially fall out of qualifying for the tournament. They are a half game above Iowa for the 15th and final seed.
USC Trojans Struggling In Eric Musselman's First Year
The USC Trojans have had an up and down season in coach Eric Musselman's first year. Musselman spoke after their most recent loss to Ohio State earlier this week.
"I mean we stand where our record says we stand. You see where we are in the standings," Musselman said.
USC is currently in 15th place in the Big Ten out of 18 teams.
"I think every team in this league (The Big Ten) but one has lost three in a row," Musselman said. "With the way the schedules are going to come out, you're going to have your ups and downs unless you have superior talent."