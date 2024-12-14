Are Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks 'Keystone Species' Of The Big Ten Conference?
EUGENE – Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has gained national attention multiple times this season, and it's not just for leading the Ducks to a historic 13-0 season or helping them become the No. 1 team in the nation. Rather, Lanning has caught national attention for his iconic pregame speeches and motivational tactics.
This season, Lanning has made headlines multiple times for his motivational efforts, including referencing the movie Gladiator, quoting notable figures, and even smashing a Washington helmet in the locker room with a baseball bat at halftime. Lanning’s motivational tactics during the Big Ten Championship were nothing short of exceptional.
Each week, Oregon’s creative video team releases a cinematic recap of the game titled “Ducks vs. Them.” These videos provide insight not only into the game, but also into the preparation during the week leading up to it.
Ahead of facing the Penn State Nittany Lions, Lanning discussed the concept of the Oregon Ducks becoming the “keystone species of the Big Ten Conference.”
“Without apex predators, the food chain gets out of whack; it disrupts the entire ecosystem. Animals that cause this type of ripple effect in an ecosystem are called keystone species,” explained Lanning in a team meeting. “We are the new keystone species of the Big Ten Conference, and we are going to bring balance and power to this conference.”
Upon Oregon’s entrance into the Big Ten, many questioned whether the Ducks would be able to compete in the conference given its high level of physicality, but Oregon proved their doubters wrong.
In Oregon’s first season as a member of the Big Ten, the Ducks went undefeated, taking down last year’s national champion Michigan and a top-ranked Ohio State program. However, to become the kings—or as Lanning would say, the keystone species—of the conference, the Ducks had one final step: to beat Penn State.
“What will this moment look like? Talk about being a keystone species—there’s one more opponent out there you gotta wipe out. There’s one more team out there that you gotta take down to become the keystone species. The time is right now,” said Lanning ahead of the game. “All night, you’re gonna be hearing them chirp, ‘We are, we are, we are.’ When we step back in the locker room, I’ll tell you what we are—we are the f---ing champions.”
The Ducks went on to beat Penn State in Indianapolis, 35-28. Although the Nittany Lions outgained Oregon 518-466 yards, the Ducks secured the win on Nikko Reed's interception at the Oregon 16-yard line with just 1:54 left on the clock. The Ducks picked off Penn State quarterback Drew Allar a total of two times while also receiving key contributions from tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq, who hurdled Penn State defender Jalen Kimber for the game's first touchdown.
"Everyone says the West Coast, soft, Pac-12, but I'm glad that we showed everyone that we're not that," Ferguson said after the victory.
Oregon’s Tez Johnson also had a dominant performance, winning the championship game MVP honors after recording 11 receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel had four touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his final performance before Heisman Trophy voting wrapped up.
Ahead of the game, Lanning also gave his team individual assignments. The one that arguably stood out the most was the assignment given to offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. The “Ducks vs. Them” video showed Lanning handing Conerly Jr. a slip of paper with his assignment written on it. The assignment: “Make 11 quit and question why he ever decided to play football.”
No. 11 on Penn State’s defense is none other than Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter, who has been a game wrecker all season. Carter recorded 37 solo tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles this season.
To secure a victory, it was crucial for Conerly and the rest of Oregon’s offensive line to limit Carter’s productivity and provide essential pocket protection for quarterback Dillon Gabriel—and Conerly did just that. The offensive lineman managed to take Carter out of the game, limiting the Defensive Player of the Year to just six tackles and no sacks.
"We were meant to be here," Bassa said. "We're at the top of the conference, and we dominated this conference. We took over the conference."
The Ducks remained the nation’s only undefeated team at 13-0, tying a single-season team record for victories. Oregon also secured a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff with their win in the Big Ten Championship. Despite the team's success the Ducks are far from being satisfied.
"We're not done yet," said defensive back Dontae Manning. "We're not done yet."
Next, the Ducks will play in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, facing either Tennessee or having a rematch against Ohio State Buckeyes in the historic Rose Bowl, which will kick off on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. PT. Although Lanning will undoubtedly develop a creative way to motivate his team for the upcoming Rose Bowl, he believes his motivational tactics are not as important as they are made out to be.
“I do think it's important to package information in unique ways, but ultimately, I'd say motivation is overrated. You still have to go out there and go perform,” said Lanning.
