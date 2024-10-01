Oregon Ducks Guard Jackson Shelstad Earns All-Big Ten Preseason First-Team
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program is getting set for its first season in the Big Ten, and the team is already reeling in some accolades with tip-off about a month away.
The conference announced its All-Big Ten Preseason First-Team selections on Tuesday, and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad was among the 10 players honored.
The list didn't feature repeat teams, as 10 different squads earned a First-Team nod. Here's the list:
- Oumar Ballo, Indiana
- Payton Sandfort, Iowa
- Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
- Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
- Bruce Thornton, Ohio St
- Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
- Ace Baldwin, Penn St
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
- Great Osobor, UW
Last season as a freshman, Shelstad showed that he's got star-level potential, and it's clear the All-Conference voters agree. The West Linn, OR. native started 30 of 32 games last year for coach Dana Altman while averaging 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He played a team-high 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 34.5 percent from three-point range and 85.7 from the foul line.
His scoring mark was good for third-best on the team behind big man N'Faly Dante (17.0) and guard Jermaine Couisnard (16.6). He led the Ducks in scoring in six games last season, including in a 21-point effort in the Pac-12 Semifinal against Arizona.
However, his most notable performance came early in non-conference play against a future Big Ten foe in Michigan. Shelstad nailed a go-ahead triple with 1.4 seconds left in overtime to give Oregon an 86-83 win over the Wolverines. He followed this up by reaching double figures in scoring for nine straight games.
"That is like a dream I've had, hitting buzzer-beaters or game-winners like that for my dream school: Oregon. So, it was a special moment," Shelstad said. " ... I don't really look at it like it's pressure or big moments. I just kind of go out there and play. It's what I've been doing my whole life, playing basketball. So, it's not new, just at a higher stage now.”
As Shelstad heads into his second season, the Ducks have also added portal commitments from Villanova guard TJ Bamba, Toledo guard Ra'Heim Moss, Stanford forward Brandon Angel and Georgetown center Supreme Cook. Oregon is also welcoming four-star guard Jamari Phillips to the roster for his freshman season.
The Ducks will look to make it back-to-back conference tournament-winning seasons this year, though this time in the Big Ten. Oregon tips off the regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 at home against UC Riverside.
