Biggest NFL Pro Bowl Snub? New England Patriots' Cornerback Christian Gonzalez
Former Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez was controversially left off the AFC Pro Bowl roster. The league announced both the AFC and NFC Pro Bowlers on Thursday and the second year New England Patriot did not make it.
Who got the nod over Gonzalez?
Christian Gonzalez Not Named to Pro Bowl Roster
A notable player left off the AFC Pro Bowl roster was New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
The four AFC cornerbacks named to the Pro Bowl roster were Derek Stingley Jr. of the Houston Texans, Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos, Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens, and Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns.
Gonzalez and the Patriots seemed amused by this and posted this on X.
Gonzalez Having Great Sophomore Season
Christian Gonzalez has been one of the few bright sports for the New England Patriots during their 3-13 season. Gonzalez had a great start to his rookie season last year, but injury shut him down for the final 12 games.
He bounced back in a big way in 2024. Gonzalez has been a lockdown corner, ranking No. 16 out of all cornerbacks, with a coverage grade of 78.2 by Pro Football Focus. This ranks 7 spots above Derek Stingley Jr and 37 spots above Denzel Ward. Gonzalez also has been one of the better tackling cornerbacks in the league, with 56 solo tackles and missing on only 5 total tackles. He ranks higher than Ward, Stingey Jr. and Surtain II in both of those categories. Gonzalez has also snagged 2 interceptions while having 11 passes defended, and added a fumble return for a touchdown.
When it comes to matching up against the best wide receivers in the game, Gonzalez has not backed down. Gonzalez has faced some elite wideouts and performed very well against them.
Most notably, he has played a huge role in holding star receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, and Davante Adams in check in their matchups this season.
There is still a chance that Gonzalez ends up on the pro bowl roster as an alternate if either the Texans, Ravens, or Broncos make the Super Bowl. Assuming he was 5th in the pecking order for AFC cornerbacks, he would be the first one to fill in one of those players spots if they were to opt out. Nonetheless, the fact that he wasn’t initially named a pro bowler is surprising.
The New England Patriots only pro bowler was special teamer Brenden Schooler. Schooler is also a former Duck, and played at Oregon from 2016-2019 before transferring to Texas.
