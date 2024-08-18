Oregon Ducks' Men's Basketball, Stanford Cardinal to Battle at San Jose Tip-Off
A pair of familiar foes from the now deceased Pac-12 will play each other in a holiday tournament.
The San Jose Tip-Off will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Dec. 21. The two matchups in this doubleheader are the Oregon Ducks against the Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears versus the San Diego State Aztecs.
This will be 153rd all-time meeting between Oregon and Stanford. The Cardinal lead the series, 95-57. Along with Cal, Stanford is making the jump to the Atlantic Coast Conference, which will come with an abundance of travel.
The Ducks lost N'Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard, as the two chase their dream of having a long career in the NBA. Dana Altman found some replacements for those key minutes through the transfer portal with Villanova's TJ Bamba, Georgetown's Supreme Cook, Toledo's Ra'Heim Moss, and Stanford's Brandon Angel.
An interesting storyline in the San Jose Tip-Off is that Angel will be going up against his old team. He averaged 13.0 points per game on shooting splits of 56.7%/44.7%/81.6% (FG/3PT/FT), 4.7 rebounds per game, and 1.7 assists per game for the Cardinal last season. He was the only player in the Pac-12 last season ranked in the top 10 in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and free throw percentage.
Here is what Oregon's non-conference schedule is looking like so far:
vs. UC Riverside - Nov. 4 (season-opener)
vs. Creighton - Nov. 26 (Players' Era Tournament in Las Vegas)
vs. Texas A&M/San Diego State - Nov. 27 (Players' Era Tournament in Las Vegas)
TBD - Nov. 29 (Players' Era Tournament in Las Vegas)
vs. Stanford - Dec. 21 (San Jose Tip Off)
MORE: Oregon Ducks On BIG Ten Network: How To Watch, Free Code
MORE: Oregon Ducks Snubbed In Best College Town Competition
MORE: Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Reveals Timeline For Naming Starting Quarterback As Bo Nix Thrives
MORE: NBA Champion Payton Pritchard Marries Youtuber, Blake Griffin Officiates
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Falls