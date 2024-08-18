Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Men's Basketball, Stanford Cardinal to Battle at San Jose Tip-Off

These two programs are very familiar with each other thanks to their time spent in the conference of champions. The Oregon Ducks are now in the Big Ten and the Stanford Cardinal with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Arden Cravalho

Feb 22, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Kario Oquendo (left) and Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) dive for a loose ball during the second half at Maples Pavilion.
Feb 22, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Kario Oquendo (left) and Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) dive for a loose ball during the second half at Maples Pavilion. / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
A pair of familiar foes from the now deceased Pac-12 will play each other in a holiday tournament.

The San Jose Tip-Off will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Dec. 21. The two matchups in this doubleheader are the Oregon Ducks against the Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears versus the San Diego State Aztecs.

This will be 153rd all-time meeting between Oregon and Stanford. The Cardinal lead the series, 95-57. Along with Cal, Stanford is making the jump to the Atlantic Coast Conference, which will come with an abundance of travel.

The Ducks lost N'Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard, as the two chase their dream of having a long career in the NBA. Dana Altman found some replacements for those key minutes through the transfer portal with Villanova's TJ Bamba, Georgetown's Supreme Cook, Toledo's Ra'Heim Moss, and Stanford's Brandon Angel.

An interesting storyline in the San Jose Tip-Off is that Angel will be going up against his old team. He averaged 13.0 points per game on shooting splits of 56.7%/44.7%/81.6% (FG/3PT/FT), 4.7 rebounds per game, and 1.7 assists per game for the Cardinal last season. He was the only player in the Pac-12 last season ranked in the top 10 in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and free throw percentage.

Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) drives past Oregon Ducks forward James Cooper (12)
Feb 22, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) drives past Oregon Ducks forward James Cooper (12) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Here is what Oregon's non-conference schedule is looking like so far:

vs. UC Riverside - Nov. 4 (season-opener)

vs. Creighton - Nov. 26 (Players' Era Tournament in Las Vegas)

vs. Texas A&M/San Diego State - Nov. 27 (Players' Era Tournament in Las Vegas)

TBD - Nov. 29 (Players' Era Tournament in Las Vegas)

vs. Stanford - Dec. 21 (San Jose Tip Off)

Arden Cravalho

ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

