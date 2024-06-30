Olympic Trials Update: Oregon's Jaida Ross to Represent Team USA in Paris
EUGENE- The University of Oregon track and field program's past and present stars are continuing to shine at the 2024 Olympic trials.
Women's Shot Put- Jaida Ross to Olympics:
A historic season for the University of Oregon's Jaida Ross has become even more monumental. Ross will represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Ross secured her spot on Team USA Saturday after placing third in the women's shot put final with a throw of 19.60 meters.
The 22-year-old capped off her collegiate career with a bang, rewriting the school record for women's shot put not once but twice in 2024. Her final throw of 20.01 meters broke the collegiate record and solidified her place as one of the nation's top throwers.
Now, Ross will have the opportunity to compete against the best in the world for a chance to secure gold for Team USA.
Women's 200 Meters:
Although Mays and Prandini had a strong showing in the semifinals, their Olympic dreams ended Saturday as both Ducks did not qualify for the Olympic team.
Mays finished eighth in the final with a time of 22.60 seconds. Prandini was just ahead in seventh place with a time of 22.58 seconds.
In a highly competitive women's 200-meter semifinal, two former Ducks punched their tickets to the finals.
Jadyn Mays, a recent graduate and three-time outdoor All-American, bounced back after missing the 100-meter finals. The Arizona native ran a strong 22.33 seconds, earning third place in her heat.
It's really big for me," Mays said. "Obviously it's my senior year, I'm wrapping up with college and then going on to what's next. So it was really special to make this final. I really wanted to after not making the one, I wanted to make sure I tried to squeeze in there at least one of these events, and like I've said, the 'two' is my favorite. So it's gonna be fun going out there running this last time on my track."
Ahead of Mays was no other than former Oregon track athlete Jenna Prandini. The two-time national champion and Olympic medalist finished second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds, just behind the reigning 100-meter world champion Sha'Carri Richardson, who finished the race in 21.92 seconds.
"I feel like everything's coming together," Prandini said. "My legs are under me, and I was happy to come away with that today."
The 2024 Women's 200-meter Olympic team will consist of Gabby Thomas (21.81), Brittany Brown (21.90), and McKenzie Long (21.91).
Men's 200 Meters:
Oregon's success did not stop with the women. Oregon alumni Kyree King also impressed in the men's 200-meter semifinals, qualifying for the finals with a time of 20.25 seconds. King finished second in his heat and seventh overall.
Saturday, in the finals, King completed the race in 19.90 seconds. Although this was a personal best for King, it was not fast enough for a spot on Team USA.
The 2024 men's 200-meter Olympic team will consist of Noah Lyles (19.53), Kenny Bednarek (19.59), and Erriyon Knighton (19.77).
One Oregon track and field athlete, Jaida Ross, will be competing in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Games. Although not every Duck qualified for the Olympics, the trials showcased the depth and prominence of Oregon's track and field program.
"There's that team chemistry that we have here at Oregon," said Ross. "We just support each other; you see someone with an 'O' on, you say good luck. You call them out, cheer them on."
