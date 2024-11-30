Oregon Ducks Offensive Coordinator Will Stein on Dan Lanning: 'No Stone Unturned, Ever'
Since joining the Oregon Ducks in 2023, offensive coordinator Will Stein has made his coaching voice on the field heard.
Stein and his boss, Ducks coach Dan Lanning have been a major reason as to why this group has exceeded expectations while holding the country's lone 11-0 overall record, a berth into the Big Ten Conference Championship, and an the invitation into College Football Playoff on its way.
Stein recently sat down with CBS Sports' Adam Breneman, and the Ducks offensive coordinator revealed the reasons he loves working at Oregon for Lanning.
"The attention to detail here is unlike any place I've ever been, not just from Dan but from the top down, from our athletic director to the people who clean up this building,"- Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein
The relationship is continuously being built between Stein, Lanning and his star quarterback Dillion Gabriel. The recruitment process is one thing, but it's the product on the practice field stands out.
"There's no stone unturned, ever. What Coach Lanning does in terms of teaching our players football on a daily basis is better than any place I've been. Our kid's football IQ here that, I don't want to say surprised me, but I was like, 'Whoa, these guys know football.'"- Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein
“I think it’s the track record of what coach [Stein] has been able to do at a bunch of different spots at a bunch of different levels as well. I also think proven concept, right? Being here and seeing all the guys who’ve done what they’ve done... Winning a bunch of games, which is the main thing."- Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
The two elite football minds have found ways to win games all season long together. Gabriel has thrown for 3,066 passing yards on a 73.8 competition rate to go along with 22 thrown touchdowns and six interceptions.
While Stein's name has been linked to various head coaching openings across the country, the Ducks offensive coordinator appears to have some unfinished business in Eugene.
This will be Gabriel's final regular season game under Stein and Lanning inside of Autzen Stadium against rival Washington Huskies on Saturday.
