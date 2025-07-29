Former Pitt Forward Gets New Coaching Gig
Former Pitt basketball player Brad Wanamaker has been named the new head coach of Roman Catholic High School's basketball program. Wanamaker is a Philadelphia native and an alumni of Roman Catholic.
Wanamaker spent four years playing for Pitt basketball, beginning in the 2007-08 season and finishing in the 2010-11 season. In his junior and senior year, he started every game for the Panthers. Wanamaker was an all around talent, recording over 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 400 assists in his college career. He was named an AP Honorable Mention All-American in his senior year.
Wanamaker spent 11 years playing professional basketball. He started his professional career in Europe, playing for clubs in Turkey, Italy, France, and Germany. In the midst of his European career, he played for the the San Antonio Spurs' G League team in 2012. In the G League, which was known as the NBA Development League at the time, Wanamaker helped his team win the league championship.
In 2018, Wanamaker officially returned to the United States and signed a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics resigned him the following season. Wanamaker ended up playing 107 games while averaging 16 minutes and 5.9 points per game for the Celtics. He led the league in free throw percentage at the time.
From 2020-2022, Wanamaker played on small contracts for the Golden State Warriors, the Charlotte Hornets, the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards.
Now, Wanamaker returns to the place that started his basketball career. Wanamaker is currently 13th on the all time leaderboard of points scored for Roman Catholic High School. During his senior year, he stacked up many accomplishments such as being named Philadelphia Daily News Player of the Year and leading his team to the 2007 Philadelphia Catholic League championship.
This hiring lets Wanamaker continue his basketball journey with a different role. He will also get an opportunity to coach his son, Brad Jr., who will be a sophomore on the team.
