Despite Scrimmage Woes, Pitt Offense Progressing
Following a live scrimmage on Saturday, the Pitt Panthers account churned out highlights across social media platforms.
Although the clip spanned barely more than one minute in length, three interceptions were clear to see. When Inside the Panthers connected with Pitt commit Isaiah Patterson on Sunday night, the Ohio product explained that he saw five turnovers in Acrisure Stadium a day earlier.
Pat Narduzzi confirmed the turnover issues during Monday’s press conference, available to watch on YouTube.
However, poor weather conditions certainly contributed to the offensive woes, not that Pitt’s head coach was letting his offensive skill position players off the hook entirely.
“I think for the most part, besides the interceptions, they were solid,” Narduzzi said. “Again, one of those windy days where the ball's floating, but again, it wasn't good enough. Period. They know it. And I don't care if it's windy. You've got to put it on the guys."
“We just didn't complete as many balls as we need to.
“I would say it was more mistakes by the offense. I wish I could say they were takeaways, but there were giveaways, probably more than takeaways. So, some plays that we can't do.”
Putting aside the turnovers, Narduzzi - who isn’t known to sugarcoat his feedback - expressed confidence in the way the offense is progressing. Although there are three new offensive linemen through the transfer portal, he doesn’t feel a lack of cohesion is in play.
“It is,” Narduzzi responded when asked whether the offense is progressing. “I mean, even with the new guys, they've picked it up, well, especially the offensive line, I would say.
“Blocking is blocking. Their job is to block, and they've all seen five techniques before, whether it's here or somewhere else. They know what a three technique is, and a 2i and a shade. So, they know what they're blocking, so I think it's been less for them.
“...For the receivers to learn all the terminology and get lined up and all the different formations, get the motions going, it's been good. It's been a lot better than last year, for sure, with the skill guys in route running and understanding that. But it's still not where we need to be."
“Again, some of those picks, I mean, you can blame it on the quarterback, blame it on receivers running the wrong route, too deep, whatever it may be, not coming back to the ball. But it can't happen.”
Among the aspects of the offense that can be difficult to run with efficiency early in spring camp is the fast pace Kade Bell operates in.
So far, Narduzzi gives that effort two thumbs up.
“There's no question about it, the tempo, they've got that down,” Narduzzi said. “Again, we've adjusted our tempos a little bit, so we do a little bit of everything. We've got a much better job of lining up quick and...that operation before even the play starts."
“Now, we've got to still continue to clean up the operation part of it, once the ball's snapped."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 LB Isaiah Simmons
- Pitt WR Kenny Johnson Gives Feedback on Teammates
- Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi: 'Defense Won the Scrimmage'
- Pitt Needs These Three Players to Step Up on Defense
- Pitt Panthers Toughest Opponents in 2025
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt