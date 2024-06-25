Utah Jazz Taking Pitt Star G in Draft
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers star freshman guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington is close to finding out what team he'll play for next season with the First Round of the NBA Draft on June 26.
Andy Patton of USA Today in his latest mock draft has Carrington going to the Utah Jazz with the No. 10 as a lottery pick.
Patton likes Carrington's pull up efficiency and shot creation, plus his ball-handling and passing for a point guard. He also likes his effort on defense and that he's the second youngest player in the NBA Draft, as he turns 19 in July.
"Carrington has extremely long arms and is among the fastest sprinters in this entire draft class, and while the efficiency numbers need some work the profile is extremely tantalizing – especially when considering his age," Patton wrote.
He wants to see Carrington improve his shot-making outside of when he creates his own shot, his ability to finish strong at the hoop, his impact on defense and his vision on his passing when he transitions to the NBA game.
Patton thinks that the Jazz would benefit from drafting Carrington, who passes first, rather than scoring, like the other points guards on their roster.
"Carrington, like Carter, is a fast riser thanks to his facilitation skills, size at the point guard position, and youth," Patton wrote. "Utah has a lot of guards who are score first, and adding a pass first point guard with the upside Carrington has is a smart move in Salt Lake."
Patton also thinks that other teams who are in a rebuilding phase and need guards include San Antonio, Utah, Washington, Charlotte, and New Orleans.
Other NBA Draft analysts picking him to go in the late lottery, to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 12 and the Sacramento Kings at No. 13, attributing what he's done during pre-draft workouts and individual team meetings.
He will also go to the green room at the NBA Draft with his family, as they await his likely First Round selection.
Carrington had an excellent performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which put him on the radar for a number of draft experts and scouts.
He ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches.
Carrington showed off his shooting prowess throughout those drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
He starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
Carrington started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
If he does go in the First Round, Carrington would serve as the first Pitt player to go that early since Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Carrington would also become the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
