Pitt Football Announces Class of 2026 Early Enrollees
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have only recently finished their 2025 season, but preparation for the 2026 campaign is already underway.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that they are welcoming 16 of their Class of 2026 signees as early enrollees for this season.
The early enrollees completed their high school requirements and graduated. This now allows them to come to Pitt and enroll in classes and start college.
Pitt also gets the benefit of having these players earlier on, as they'll participate in spring practices and gain experience heading into their first season of college football.
Class of 2026 Early Enrollees for Pitt
The Panthers welcomed seven new players on offense and nine new players on defense for 16 early enrollees this January.
They added both quarterbacks from Texas in Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey, three wide receivers in Demetrice McCray, Rodney Dunbar and Dylan Wester, tight end Wyatt Villarreal and offensive lineman John Curran.
Dailey is the sole four-star on this list, but the Panthers bring in a solid group of offensive players that could see time next season.
Player
Position
Height/Weight
High School
Angelo Renda
Quarterback
6-foot, 180 pounds
Southlake Carroll. Southlake, Texas
Corey Dailey
Quarterback
6-foot-6, 195 pounds
Seguin. Seguin, Texas
Rodney Dunbar
Wide Receiver
6-foot-5, 190 pounds
Thomas County Central. Thomasville, Ga.
Demetrice McCray
Wide Receiver
6-foot, 185 pounds
The First Academy. Clermont, Fla.
Dylan Wester
Wide Receiver
5-foot-9, 165 pounds
Booker. Palmetto, Fla.
Wyatt Villarreal
Tight End
6-foot-5, 230 pounds
Celina. Celina, Texas
John Curran
Offensive Lineman
6-foot-3, 305 pounds
Pine-Richland. Gibsonia, Pa.
The Panthers also add four defensive backs in Da'Ron Barksdale, Tony Forney, Kentrail McRae and Isaac Patterson, three defensive linemen in Lincoln Hoke, Reston Lehman and Joshua Pittman, plus two linebackers in Marcus Jennings and Desmond Johnson.
Lehman is the sole four-star on the defense and will feature as a defensive end, along with Pittman, while Hoke is a defensive tackle.
The defense has two late flips for Pitt, with Forney flipping his commitment from Missouri and Pittman flipping his commitment from Virginia Tech.
Barksdale, Forney and Patterson will play safety, while McCrae is the lone cornerback.
Player
Position
Height/Weight
High School
Da'Ron Barksdale
Defensive Back
5-foot-11, 195 pounds
Steel Valley. Homestead, Pa.
Tony Forney
Defensive Back
6-foot-1, 190 pounds
Kell. Decatur, Ga.
Kentrail McRae
Defensive Back
6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Clearwater. Clearwater, Fla.
Isaac Patterson
Defensive Back
6-foot, 185 pounds
Westerville South. Westerville, Ohio
Lincoln Hoke
Defensive Lineman
6-foot-2, 260 pounds
North Allegheny. Sewickley, Pa.
Reston Lehman
Defensive Lineman
6-foot-4, 230 pounds
Peters Township. McMurray, Pa.
Joshua Pittman
Defensive Lineman
6-foot-3, 225 pounds
King's Fork. Suffolk, Va.
Marcus Jennings
Linebacker
6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Cass Technical. Southfield, Mich.
Desmond Johnson
Linebacker
6-foot-1, 195 pounds
Miami Northwestern. Miami, Fla.
All four WPIAL signees are early enrollees, with Barksdale from Steel Valley High School in Munhall, Hoke from North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Lehman from Peters Township High School in McMurray and Curran from Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia.
Which Players Are Enrolling Later?
The Panthers have five players that are enrolling over the summer and will pariticipate in fall camp before the season begins.
This includes running back Damon Ferguson, wide receiver Bryan Hamilton, offensive linemen Nick Howard and Mike van der Oord and linebacker Isaiah Simmons.
Ferguson and Howard are both four-stars, making it four signees for the Panthers in the Class of 2025.
Player
Position
Height
High School
Damon Ferguson
Running Back
5-foot-11
Milford Mill Academy. Gwynn Oak, Md.
Bryan Hamilton
Wide Receiver
5-foot-11
Gaither. Tampa, Fla.
Nick Howard
Offensive Lineman
6-foot-5
Pearland. Pearland, Texas
Mike van der Oord
Offensive Lineman
6-foot-7
St. Ignatius. Westlake, Ohio
Isaiah Simmons
Linebacker
6-foot
Maury. Norfolk, Va.
The Pitt class at this point, has 11 players on offense and 10 players on defense, making it 21 players total.
