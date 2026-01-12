Inside The Panthers

Pitt Football Announces Class of 2026 Early Enrollees

The Pitt Panthers welcomed the first batch of true freshman for next season.
Dominic Campbell|
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have only recently finished their 2025 season, but preparation for the 2026 campaign is already underway.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that they are welcoming 16 of their Class of 2026 signees as early enrollees for this season.

The early enrollees completed their high school requirements and graduated. This now allows them to come to Pitt and enroll in classes and start college.

Pitt also gets the benefit of having these players earlier on, as they'll participate in spring practices and gain experience heading into their first season of college football.

Class of 2026 Early Enrollees for Pitt

The Panthers welcomed seven new players on offense and nine new players on defense for 16 early enrollees this January.

They added both quarterbacks from Texas in Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey, three wide receivers in Demetrice McCray, Rodney Dunbar and Dylan Wester, tight end Wyatt Villarreal and offensive lineman John Curran.

Dailey is the sole four-star on this list, but the Panthers bring in a solid group of offensive players that could see time next season.

Player

Position

Height/Weight

High School

Angelo Renda

Quarterback

6-foot, 180 pounds

Southlake Carroll. Southlake, Texas

Corey Dailey

Quarterback

6-foot-6, 195 pounds

Seguin. Seguin, Texas

Rodney Dunbar

Wide Receiver

6-foot-5, 190 pounds

Thomas County Central. Thomasville, Ga.

Demetrice McCray

Wide Receiver

6-foot, 185 pounds

The First Academy. Clermont, Fla.

Dylan Wester

Wide Receiver

5-foot-9, 165 pounds

Booker. Palmetto, Fla.

Wyatt Villarreal

Tight End

6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Celina. Celina, Texas

John Curran

Offensive Lineman

6-foot-3, 305 pounds

Pine-Richland. Gibsonia, Pa.

The Panthers also add four defensive backs in Da'Ron Barksdale, Tony Forney, Kentrail McRae and Isaac Patterson, three defensive linemen in Lincoln Hoke, Reston Lehman and Joshua Pittman, plus two linebackers in Marcus Jennings and Desmond Johnson.

Da'Ron Barksdale Pitt Panthers
Beaver Falls' Trey Singleton is tackled by Steel Valley's Da'ron Barksdale during Friday's Class 2A WPIAL championship game at Acrisure Stadium. Beaver Falls Loses To Steel Valley | Sally Maxson/For BCT / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lehman is the sole four-star on the defense and will feature as a defensive end, along with Pittman, while Hoke is a defensive tackle.

The defense has two late flips for Pitt, with Forney flipping his commitment from Missouri and Pittman flipping his commitment from Virginia Tech.

Barksdale, Forney and Patterson will play safety, while McCrae is the lone cornerback.

Player

Position

Height/Weight

High School

Da'Ron Barksdale

Defensive Back

5-foot-11, 195 pounds

Steel Valley. Homestead, Pa.

Tony Forney

Defensive Back

6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Kell. Decatur, Ga.

Kentrail McRae

Defensive Back

6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Clearwater. Clearwater, Fla.

Isaac Patterson

Defensive Back

6-foot, 185 pounds

Westerville South. Westerville, Ohio

Lincoln Hoke

Defensive Lineman

6-foot-2, 260 pounds

North Allegheny. Sewickley, Pa.

Reston Lehman

Defensive Lineman

6-foot-4, 230 pounds

Peters Township. McMurray, Pa.

Joshua Pittman

Defensive Lineman

6-foot-3, 225 pounds

King's Fork. Suffolk, Va.

Marcus Jennings

Linebacker

6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Cass Technical. Southfield, Mich.

Desmond Johnson

Linebacker

6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Miami Northwestern. Miami, Fla.

All four WPIAL signees are early enrollees, with Barksdale from Steel Valley High School in Munhall, Hoke from North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Lehman from Peters Township High School in McMurray and Curran from Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia.

Which Players Are Enrolling Later?

The Panthers have five players that are enrolling over the summer and will pariticipate in fall camp before the season begins.

This includes running back Damon Ferguson, wide receiver Bryan Hamilton, offensive linemen Nick Howard and Mike van der Oord and linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Ferguson and Howard are both four-stars, making it four signees for the Panthers in the Class of 2025.

Player

Position

Height

High School

Damon Ferguson

Running Back

5-foot-11

Milford Mill Academy. Gwynn Oak, Md.

Bryan Hamilton

Wide Receiver

5-foot-11

Gaither. Tampa, Fla.

Nick Howard

Offensive Lineman

6-foot-5

Pearland. Pearland, Texas

Mike van der Oord

Offensive Lineman

6-foot-7

St. Ignatius. Westlake, Ohio

Isaiah Simmons

Linebacker

6-foot

Maury. Norfolk, Va.

The Pitt class at this point, has 11 players on offense and 10 players on defense, making it 21 players total.

