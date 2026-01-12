Pitt Football Announces Class of 2026 Early Enrollees

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have only recently finished their 2025 season, but preparation for the 2026 campaign is already underway.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that they are welcoming 16 of their Class of 2026 signees as early enrollees for this season.

The early enrollees completed their high school requirements and graduated. This now allows them to come to Pitt and enroll in classes and start college.

Pitt also gets the benefit of having these players earlier on, as they'll participate in spring practices and gain experience heading into their first season of college football.

Class of 2026 Early Enrollees for Pitt

The Panthers welcomed seven new players on offense and nine new players on defense for 16 early enrollees this January.

They added both quarterbacks from Texas in Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey, three wide receivers in Demetrice McCray, Rodney Dunbar and Dylan Wester, tight end Wyatt Villarreal and offensive lineman John Curran.

Dailey is the sole four-star on this list, but the Panthers bring in a solid group of offensive players that could see time next season.

Player Position Height/Weight High School Angelo Renda Quarterback 6-foot, 180 pounds Southlake Carroll. Southlake, Texas Corey Dailey Quarterback 6-foot-6, 195 pounds Seguin. Seguin, Texas Rodney Dunbar Wide Receiver 6-foot-5, 190 pounds Thomas County Central. Thomasville, Ga. Demetrice McCray Wide Receiver 6-foot, 185 pounds The First Academy. Clermont, Fla. Dylan Wester Wide Receiver 5-foot-9, 165 pounds Booker. Palmetto, Fla. Wyatt Villarreal Tight End 6-foot-5, 230 pounds Celina. Celina, Texas John Curran Offensive Lineman 6-foot-3, 305 pounds Pine-Richland. Gibsonia, Pa.

The Panthers also add four defensive backs in Da'Ron Barksdale, Tony Forney, Kentrail McRae and Isaac Patterson, three defensive linemen in Lincoln Hoke, Reston Lehman and Joshua Pittman, plus two linebackers in Marcus Jennings and Desmond Johnson.

Beaver Falls' Trey Singleton is tackled by Steel Valley's Da'ron Barksdale during Friday's Class 2A WPIAL championship game at Acrisure Stadium. Beaver Falls Loses To Steel Valley | Sally Maxson/For BCT / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lehman is the sole four-star on the defense and will feature as a defensive end, along with Pittman, while Hoke is a defensive tackle.

The defense has two late flips for Pitt, with Forney flipping his commitment from Missouri and Pittman flipping his commitment from Virginia Tech.

Barksdale, Forney and Patterson will play safety, while McCrae is the lone cornerback.

Player Position Height/Weight High School Da'Ron Barksdale Defensive Back 5-foot-11, 195 pounds Steel Valley. Homestead, Pa. Tony Forney Defensive Back 6-foot-1, 190 pounds Kell. Decatur, Ga. Kentrail McRae Defensive Back 6-foot-2, 170 pounds Clearwater. Clearwater, Fla. Isaac Patterson Defensive Back 6-foot, 185 pounds Westerville South. Westerville, Ohio Lincoln Hoke Defensive Lineman 6-foot-2, 260 pounds North Allegheny. Sewickley, Pa. Reston Lehman Defensive Lineman 6-foot-4, 230 pounds Peters Township. McMurray, Pa. Joshua Pittman Defensive Lineman 6-foot-3, 225 pounds King's Fork. Suffolk, Va. Marcus Jennings Linebacker 6-foot-2, 205 pounds Cass Technical. Southfield, Mich. Desmond Johnson Linebacker 6-foot-1, 195 pounds Miami Northwestern. Miami, Fla.

All four WPIAL signees are early enrollees, with Barksdale from Steel Valley High School in Munhall, Hoke from North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Lehman from Peters Township High School in McMurray and Curran from Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia.

Which Players Are Enrolling Later?

The Panthers have five players that are enrolling over the summer and will pariticipate in fall camp before the season begins.

This includes running back Damon Ferguson, wide receiver Bryan Hamilton, offensive linemen Nick Howard and Mike van der Oord and linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Ferguson and Howard are both four-stars, making it four signees for the Panthers in the Class of 2025.

Player Position Height High School Damon Ferguson Running Back 5-foot-11 Milford Mill Academy. Gwynn Oak, Md. Bryan Hamilton Wide Receiver 5-foot-11 Gaither. Tampa, Fla. Nick Howard Offensive Lineman 6-foot-5 Pearland. Pearland, Texas Mike van der Oord Offensive Lineman 6-foot-7 St. Ignatius. Westlake, Ohio Isaiah Simmons Linebacker 6-foot Maury. Norfolk, Va.

The Pitt class at this point, has 11 players on offense and 10 players on defense, making it 21 players total.

