Jon Gruden Reportedly Helping Recruit 4-Star DB to Pitt
It's not a very action-packed week for the Pitt Panthers as they enjoy their second byeweek before their big game against Notre Dame. However, there is still moves being made to set Pitt up for the future.
According to WPIAL Insider on X, 4-star prospect Matt Sieg had a phone call with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden reportedly sold the idea of Pat Narduzzi's program and fitting in with Pitt's elite defense.
Matt Sieg
If it's not obvious already, Pitt really wants Sieg in their program. Sieg has set the WPIAL's all-time touchdown record, all-time rushing record and all-time offensive yardage record this year. In 2024, he led his team to a WPIAL 1A championship.
Though Sieg is primarily a quarterback at his school of Fort Cherry, he is being recruited as a safety. Sieg originally committed to Penn State, but the firing of James Franklin has reopened the door for another school to potentially get him.
Pitt jumped on the opportunity, scheduling him for an official visit during the Oct. 25 game against NC State. Indiana, West Virginia, Notre Dame and whichever school James Franklin ends up coaching at are reportedly also on Sieg's list.
Sieg is listed as the the No. 5 player in Pennsylvania and the No. 16 safety in his class by 247Sports Composite. He would be a huge get for Pitt's already dominate defense.
Why is Gruden Helping Pitt?
Gruden helping Pitt recruit players does come a little out of nowhere. His only ties to the Panthers come from when he was Pitt's wide receiver coach in 1991. However, he has been high on the Panthers recently.
Gruden and head coach Pat Narduzzi seem to have a good relationship. When Pitt started their hot streak after a rough start to the season, Gruden wasted no time crediting Narduzzi for making the tough choices to put the Panthers back on the right track.
Gruden, who now does media for Barstool Sports, hosted breakout true freshman quarterback Mason Heinstchel on his YouTube show recently as well. During the interview, Gruden mentioned his time as a wide receiver coach at Pitt and his respect for all the players that have come out of the program.
"Millions of great players," Gruden said when talking about the Pitt athletic alums.
This is definitely a random development in Pitt's recruitment battle, but it's definitely a welcome one for Pitt fans. As some of Pitt's best defenders such as Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles get older, having new talent come in will be huge for Pitt's future.
If it takes a former NFL coach to recruit some of this new talent, then Gruden's actions are appreciated.
