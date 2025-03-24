Pitt Attending Funeral Services for Mason Alexander
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will honor Mason Alexander this week, going to his hometown and saying their final goodbye.
Alexander, who enrolled early and practiced with the team in the winter, died in a car crash in his hometown of Fishers, Ind. on March 1 when he returned to visit his family and friends for spring break.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said that he and a few coaches will head out immediately following practice for the viewing of Alexander and that around 60 players on the team will join the next day for the funeral services.
"Yeah, plans, tomorrow, actually, we have coaches going out today," Narduzzi said. "There's a viewing this evening, around 4 o'clock I believe, Indy time. So I'll be out there today and tomorrow to see the family.
"To me it was important to get there today as well. Tomorrow will be a rush. To be able to pay respects today and then we got probably have 60 guys going out tomorrow on team and then a bunch of support stuff. Coaches and support staff," he continued.
Family, friends, former teammates and coaches will have the opportunity to attend the visitation for Alexander on March 25 from 9:00-12:00 a.m. at Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals. The Funeral service will take place immediately afterwards at noon at Fishers Event Center.
Narduzzi moved up Pitt's practice from March 25 to March 24 in order for the team to attend his funeral.
Alexander played football for Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind., 25-30 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
He committed to Pitt back on June 26, 2024, signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4 and enrolled mid-year, one of 14 freshmen for Pitt that did so.
Alexander was a top recruit for Pitt in the Class of 2025, with both ESPN and Rivals ranking him as a four-star.
He spoke at an introductory press conference back on Feb. 26 and how he wanted to show his talents early on in his college football career.
Panthers secondary coach Archie Collins spoke on Alexander and had nothing but great things to say about him.
“He is a guy that’s very contagious, high energy, alright," Collins said. "A guy that always stays positive. He’s a guy that I can’t wait to kind of coach because, based on his attitude always being high energy, happy, the whole nine yards."
