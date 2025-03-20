Pitt Football Offers Review: 10 New Recruits
As is the case throughout every spring camp, the Pitt Panthers have hosted a long list of recruits in recent weeks.
Throughout those camp sessions with prospects on hand, the Pittsburgh coaching staff has extended a wide range of scholarship offers. Recruits in the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes have taken to social media to announce those new scholarship opportunities on a near daily basis.
Inside the Panthers recaps 10 of those new names on Pitt's offer boards below. Reporting on each individual prospect is linked with each name in the provided list.
2026 Edge Joshua Pittman
“I wanted to come up to the campus as soon as possible, man. I mean, I've been keeping contact with a lot of the Pitt coaches, a lot of the head coach. He texted me a lot and he sent me a letter the other day about trying to come up and visit. So, I like the program and I'm excited for the future and to see what comes with it.”
A 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge rusher, Joshua Pittman announced an offer from Pitt on March 13. And as quoted above, it's clear that he's excited about the opportunity, looking to visit as soon as possible.
Pittman is a linebacker by trade who is transitioning to an edge rusher where he drums up significant pressure. So far, he's added Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia to his board alongside Pittsburgh.
2026 OT Pete Eglitis
A 16-0 state champion out of Ohio, Pete Eglitis is a 6-foot-7, 270-pound bookend with a deep offer list.
Eglitis visited Pittsburgh last weekend, leaving with an offer. The towering rising senior and his parents spent time speaking with Pat Narduzzi and the offensive line coach. He'll be baack in Pittsburgh for another visit.
2026 WR David Aboya
After clocking a verified, laser-timed 4.54 at an Under Armour camp, Orlando-area receiver David Aboya picked up an offer from Pitt.
"Oh yeah, I really liked talking to (Kade Bell) yesterday. His offense kind of fits how I play because he said that he airs the ball out and he's from Florida, too. Yeah, I really like him. I like how he talks. It’s very straightforward.”
2026 RB Christopher Talley
Averaging 11 yards per carry as a junior at Memphis (Tn.) Whitehaven last year, Christopher Talley has big-time speed. He's clocked a 10.86 in the 100 meters.
Look for Talley to visit Pitt in the future.
2026 RB Jadarius Dobie
Out of a very successful Florida program in Lakeland High School, Jadarius Dobie draws comparisons to Pitt running back Desmond Reid. He's a smaller-statured 'back with all-purpose qualities and 4.4 speed. He's eyeing a June official visit.
2026 ATH Jack Lansing III
While in Pennsylvania for a 7-on-7 tournament, two-way standout Jack Lansing III visited Pitt. And he was glad he did, leaving campus with his first scholarship offer. Lansing III is a productive, heady safety/linebacker hybrid who also plays slot receiver.
Safety is his likely college position fit.
2027 Edge Mekai Brown
Although he's a sophomore, Connecticut pass rusher Mekai Brown is one of the most high-potential names in this list. He's a 6-foot-7, 215-pound basketball player-turned-edge rusher with boundless potential.
2026 WR Kristion Brooks
From the Louisiana high school that produced Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein, Kristion Brooks is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver who looks the part of a dangerous college boundary receiver.
Brooks' ability to go up and get it is outstanding. Right now, though, he's committed to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
2026 LB Jordan Moreta
A 6-foot-2 and 215-pound linebacker, Jordan Moreta put together 49 total tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery last season at Paramus Catholic. He's currently committed to NC State.
2028 ATH Anthony Lopez Jr.
Moreta's underclassman teammate, Anthony Lopez Jr. earned an offer from Pitt while the two were on campus recently. Despite his skill positions fit being to-be-determined, he already carries offers from Auburn, Connecticut, Duke, East Carolina, and Syracuse along with the Panthers.
