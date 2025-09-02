Pitt LB Earns ACC Honor
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis was named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in the 61-9 win over Duquesne.
Louis had six total tackles, three solo tackles and three assists, and two sacks in the Week 1 blowout win. According to PFF, Louis had two sacks with only seven pass rushing snaps.
Louis also currently leads the ACC in sacks and tackles for loss. He ranks fifth nationally in tackles for loss and third in sacks.
This is Louis' first honor of the regular season. He was named to numerous watch lists and preseason teams before the season, including the Butkus Award Watch List, the 2025 Pro Football Focus All-ACC Team, the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List and the ESPN preseason All-America team.
Louis is coming off an All-American season in 2024 where he had 101 tackles, 15.5 for a loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble. In 2023, Louis had just 19 tackles and 1.5 for a loss.
In his Pitt career, Louis has 126 total tackles, 73 assists and 53 solo tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, four interceptions, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble.
Louis was named ACC Linebacker of the Week just twice during his All-American season. He earned the honor for his performances against West Virginia and North Carolina.
Louis was named a first-team All-American by the Sporting News, a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, Phil Steele, The Athletic and a third-team All-American by the College Football Network.
He was also named a first-team All-ACC player by the ACC and the Associated Press. Louis was also named to the Pro Football Focus ACC Team of the Week three times in 2024 for his performances against Youngstown State, Syracuse and Virginia.
Louis and the Panthers will look to continue the hot start to the 2025 season when they host Central Michigan at Noon on Saturday, Sept. 6. The Week 2 game will air on ESPN U.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Facing SEC Foe in Latest Bowl Projections
- Pitt HC Gives Good News on Injured Duo
- Desmond Reid Stars as Pitt Destroys Duquesne
- Pitt Starting CB Suffers Apparent Injury vs. Duquesne
- WATCH: New Pitt WR Makes Sensational One-Handed TD Grab
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt