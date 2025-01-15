Pitt DB Meets with NFL Teams
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers defensive back has met with NFL teams recently, as he gears up for the upcoming draft.
Pitt senior Donovan McMillon spent time at the Hula Bowl, a college football all-star game that will take place on Jan. 11, 2025 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., looking to boost his draft stock.
Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network reported that McMillon met with a number of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packer, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
McMillon, who played for nearby Peters Township High School, spent his first two seasons in college at Florida. He played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2021, making 10 tackles (six solo) and then played in 12 games as a sophomore in 2022, making 20 tackles (12 solo) and one tackle for loss, serving as a special teams ace.
Following the end of the 2022 season, McMillon would transfer from Florida and go back home to Pitt, enrolling mid-year.
He played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2023, starting eight at strong safety. He made 105 tackles (54 solo), one pass defended and one forced fumble, earning him an All-ACC Honourable Mention. His 105 tackles led the team and finished as the most since Jordan Whitehead had 109 in 2015.
One of McMillon's best games came against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, where he made 18 tackles, the second most of any defensive player under head coach Pat Narduzzi.
He had a team-high 115 tackles (55 solo), along with eight pass breakup and one forced fumble this season. This made him the first Pitt player to finish with 100+ tackles in back-to-back seasons since linebacker Scott McKillop did it in 2007 and 2008.
He made a season-high 15 tackles (10 solo) in the comeback win over Cincinnati on the road in Week 2. He also posted double-digit tackles against West Virginia at home in Week 3, North Carolina on the road in Week 6 and Cal at home in Week 7.
McMillon made an interception in the win over the Kent State Golden Flashes in the season opener at home and forced a fumble vs. the Mountaineers.
He finished with 220 tackles (109 solo), two tackles for loss, one interception, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles in 25 games for the Panthers the past two seasons.
