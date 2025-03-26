Pitt’s Eli Holstein-Kenny Johnson Duo Growing Strong
During Monday’s press conference, Kenny Johnson addressed a play he made in Saturday’s scrimmage on the receiving end of an Eli Holstein pass.
All indications point to Johnson adequately filling Konata Mumpfield’s shoes so far throughout spring camp.
“Actually, we had our quick game on, so we had our slant. Eli looked over there, (had) seen that Cruce had cheated down a little bit, so he wasn't really going to be able to play the fade ball,” Johnson said in his Monday media segment (available on YouTube).
“Me and Eli been working on a little signal. So, he threw a little signal out for me, and we just ran a fade ball. Easy. Me and Eli been getting real close on those. It's like being connected and knowing if a DB is over the top, where to put the ball. If I'm over the top, where to put the ball, and stuff like that.”
It’s the product of a full season of competing in the same offense together, and plenty of time on their own working to strengthen that connection.
“Me and Eli, even this summer, I'm trying to go wherever he's at just so we can throw,” Johnson added. “You know what I mean? We've got to be on the point where it's like on some Aaron Rodgers - Davante Adams stuff…We've got to be the focal point because everything's got to flow through us so everybody else can eat."
“If me and him have the best connection that we can possibly have, there should be no reason that we don't score every drive.”
The Holstein-Johnson connection was cited by Pitt’s head coach on Monday.
“You know, Kenny, he keeps getting better,” Pat Narduzzi said. “He knows where to go. He can make plays. He does a great job catching the football. I know Eli trusts him. So, there's an element of respect there for both those guys, and Kenny's done a nice job for us.”
To Johnson, fine-tuning his route skills, adding strength through the weight room, and strengthening his bond with Holstein isn’t only about his own personal production.
The way he sees it, building that go-to element at the receiver position should open opportunities for his teammates on the perimeter and out of the backfield.
“It's nice, especially because Coach (Kade) Bell is starting to trust us more,” Johnson said. “I feel like that stuff will take pressure off our other dynamic guys like Des (Reid), Zion (Fowler-El)...but especially just that running game, just taking people out of the box and letting Des work.
“So, if people are focused on me, focused on Des, focusing on Z...now we've got a trick bag. Now we can really play and get some stuff diversified.”
“Last year, me and Eli didn't have that. Now I can almost look at Eli, look back, look again, and he knows what's up. You know what I mean? We're getting to the point where we can just feel what's going on, and we just do it. We don't have to communicate about it.
“A lot of times, (our signals) are a little predetermined, like when we go out in the huddle, if we get this look, you know what's up. And then a lot of times, it's just based off leverage and…quick little hand motions or whatever works good.”
Johnson looks to improve on his 46 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns he recorded last season as a sophomore.
