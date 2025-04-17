Pitt Football Makes Top 6 for 2026 Pass Rusher
The Pitt Panthers made the cut for a highly productive three-star pass rusher from a region rich in high-end edge prospects.
On Thursday, Evan Harvey announced a top-six list of schools under consideration for his commitment, narrowing his options to Louisville, Memphis, Miami, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, and South Florida.
Back on March 8, Inside the Panthers On SI reported that Harvey had booked a trip to Pittsburgh for March 27. With that, when he announced his Top 6 today, it followed a fairly recent visit with the Panthers.
On his offer list but not making the cut for Harvey: Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Jacksonville State, Kansas, Kentucky, Marshall, Maryland, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Troy, West Virginia, Western Michigan, and Wisconsin.
As only a sophomore in the 2023-24 season, the Peach State product recorded 31 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 24 hurries, a fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.
Harvey comes from a program that churns out a lot of quality Power Four talent.
In that group of Sandy Creek High School products, NFL superstar receiver Calvin Johnson is the most prominent. The alumni list also includes current Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, and 11-year NFL veteran defensive end Kedrick Golston (Washington, 2006-2016) among others.
Last season, cornerback/receiver/return specialist Dalen Penson — a four-star prospect rated among the Top 150 with 247Sports — led the Sandy Creek senior class and is now a 2025-class Georgia Tech commitment.
Harvey is part of a strong 2026 class in the Tyrone, Georgia varsity program. On the offensive side of the ball, four-star 2026 running back Amari Latimer leads the way.
Make no mistake, this is an important prospect for the Pitt Panthers.
