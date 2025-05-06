Pitt Panthers Offer Atlanta Trio
The Pitt Panthers extended a wide range of scholarship offers last week, and that effort has continued with three offers to prospects from the same varsity program early this week.
That program was Westlake High School in Atlanta, and the offers went to a 2026 prospect and a pair of his 2027-class teammates.
The elder of the trio is 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver Deion Thomas, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports (No. 652 overall nationally), On3 (No. 660 overall nationally), ESPN, and Rivals.
Prior to the Panthers offering, Thomas had already exceeded 30 scholarship offers, most notably his Power Four options in Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
Last season, Thomas put together 36 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns.
Among the pair of 2027 offers was Khamani Estrada, a 5-foot-11, 172-pound cornerback. The Panthers joined Austin Peay, Colombia, Florida International, and Jackson State. In late March, the rising junior attended an ALL22 Regional combine in Atlanta where he clocked a verified 4.49 in the 40-yard dash, a 4.44 shuttle, and a 35.9-inch vertical jump.
Lastly, the second 2027-class offer from the Pitt Panthers went to 6-foot-2, 177-pound two-way athlete BJ Allen Jr., another rising junior from Westlake High School collecting scholarship offers this off-season.
Charlotte, Florida International, Indiana, Jackson State, Miami of Ohio, and Pittsburgh make up Allen Jr's early offers, a classmate and fellow cornerback alongside Estrada, and fellow receiver to Thomas on the 2025-26 Westlake Lions.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- LB/S Marus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Desmond Reid To Be Featured on ACC Network
- Pitt Basketball Signs 7-foot Canadian Center
- Five Prospects Pitt Needs on Defense
- Pitt Assistant Coach Visits Priority TE Recruit
- Pitt Football Offer Report: OL Kaiden McKenzie
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt