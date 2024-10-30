Pitt Legend Meets Steelers Star QB
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers legend Larry Fitzgerald came to campus last weekend and had the chance to met one of the biggest sport stars in Pittsburgh at the moment.
Pitt honored Fitzgerald during the Syracusegame at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 24, as he earned enshrinement to the College Football Hall of Fame. They also gave away a bobblehead of Fitzgerald prior to the game, plus a ticket discount too.
Fitzgerald also went on Sportscenter, which ESPN broadcasted at the Cathedral of Learning, and visited Pitt volleyball at Fitzgerald Field House.
He attended a Pitt football practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in the South Side Flats, where they share a facility with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He watched practice and met up with Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson while there.
Wilson joined the Steelers this offseason for a one-year contract on the veteran's minimum ($1.2 million). He reaggravated a calf injury in preseason, which kept him out for the first six games of the season, giving quarterback Justin Fields a chance to prove himself.
He took over for Fields in Week 7 and has started two games for the Steelers in a 37-15 win over the New York Jets on Oct. 20 and a 26-18 victory vs. the New York Giants on Oct. 28 in Week 8, both at home.
Wilson completed 20-of-28 passes (71.4%) for 278 yards and one touchdown vs. the Jets and then completed 16-of-29 passes (55.2%) for 264 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants, putting the Steelers at 6-2 overall and first place in the AFC North.
Fitzgerald came to Pitt football after serving as one of the best high school wide receivers in Minnesota in the early 2000s. He excelled for the program in just two seasons in 2002-03, making 161 catches for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns.
He had one of the best seasons ever for the Panthers in 2003, where he worked with Pittsburgh native and quarterback Rod Rutherford to make 92 catches for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns. The receiving yards and receiving touchdowns both rank as the most for a Panther in a single season, while his 92 receptions rank third most.
Fitzgerald had 207 receiving yards in a 42-32 road win over Rutgers in Week 7 and 201 receiving yards in the 35-31 loss on the road to Toledo in Week 3, which both rank fifth and eighth most in a single game in Pitt history, respectively.
He earned a number of honors and won numerous awards for his performance that season, including First Team All-Big East, Big East Offensive Player of the Year, unanimous All-American, and both the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff Awards, identifying him as one of the best players in the country and the top wide receiver in the FBS, respectively.
The Arizona Cardinals drafted Fitzgerald the the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, a franchise Fitzgerald would play all 17 years of his NFL career.
He finished his NFL career with 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yards rank second best all-time, behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, while his receiving touchdowns ranks sixth best.
Fitzgerald made 11 Pro Bowls (2005, 2007-13, 2015-17), a two-time Second Team All-Pro in 2009 and 2011 and is a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary Team and the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team .
His best season came in 2008, earning his sole First Team All-Pro honor. He led the NFL with 12 receiving touchdowns, while also making 96 catches and a career-high 1,431 yards. He also had an incredible postseason, getting the Cardinals within two minutes of a Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, before the defense failed to stop a last-minute drive.
Fitzgerald also led the NFL in receptions twice in 2005 with 103 and 2016 with a career-high 107. He would also lead the NFL with receiving touchdowns in 2009 with a career-high 13.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- SMU Could Lose Starting QB for Pitt Game
- Pitt Guard Ranked in Top 100 Players
- Look: Larry Fitzgerald Visits Pitt Volleyball
- Pitt's Jordan Addison Explains Cryptic Message After Vikings Loss
- Pitt Legend Shouts Out Desmond Reid
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt